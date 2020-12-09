Zimmer Biomet and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Partner to Advance Innovation on mymobility® with Apple Watch® Remote Care Management System

WARSAW, Ind. and NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced an exclusive agreement to deploy and commercialize HSS Orthopedic Care Pathways on Zimmer Biomet's mymobility® with Apple Watch®*, a first-of-its-kind remote care management platform.

Through Zimmer Biomet, healthcare systems and clinicians worldwide will be able to implement HSS Orthopedic Care Pathways through the mymobility platform. In addition, the mymobility with Apple Watch platform will now be accessible to clinicians and patients in the HSS network.

"We're proud to partner with Hospital for Special Surgery to deploy these state-of-the-art surgical care pathways and offer them through our innovative mymobility with Apple Watch remote care management platform," said Ivan Tornos, Group President for Global Businesses and the Americas at Zimmer Biomet. "During a time when it's critical for healthcare professionals to find virtual approaches to safely care for and connect with patients, partnership from hospitals like HSS will help make virtual care a new standard for orthopedic patients across the globe."

mymobility with Apple Watch and iPhone acts as a virtual care team member by providing patients with support and guidance at the direction of their healthcare professional as they prepare for and recover from orthopedic procedures from the comfort of their home. mymobility leverages the powerful sensors on Apple Watch to measure a patient's activity (e.g. number of steps, stairs, stand time and heart rate) and post-operative progress. mymobility with Apple Watch also enables virtual connections between patients and healthcare professionals throughout the surgical episode of care, with the goal of lowering the overall cost of care. HSS Orthopedic Care Pathways are comprised of customized patient content created by HSS healthcare professionals, including pre-operative and post-operative care protocols, exercises, surveys, questionnaires, education materials and clinical parameters.

"Through mymobility with Apple Watch, HSS will help Zimmer Biomet raise standards and new possibilities for remote patient care and wellness," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO at HSS. "It is another way we are extending the reach and impact of HSS' expertise cultivated through 157 years of specialization and continuous advancement of quality."

"Partnering with Zimmer Biomet to deploy our validated protocols and expertise into care pathways on the mymobility with Apple Watch remote care platform advances our commitment to delivering expert, customized patient care and brings HSS' highly-regarded approach to the surgical journey to healthcare systems, clinicians and patients around the world," said Leonard Achan, President of the Innovation Institute at HSS. "Bringing mymobility with Apple Watch, combined with HSS Orthopedic Care Pathways, to the HSS network, will not only enhance physician and patient communication while allowing patients to recover from home where appropriate, but will also provide our physicians with key mobility metrics and outcomes data collected through Apple Watch and the mymobility patient app to help us further optimize our pre- and post-surgery protocols."

The HSS Orthopedic Care Pathways will be introduced in early 2021 and will be commercially available worldwide through Zimmer Biomet in the first half of the year. For more information about mymobility with Apple Watch, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com/mymobility.

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

ZBH - Corp

____________________ *Apple Watch® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc.

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zimmerbiomet.com

