Zimmer Biomet Appoints Keri P. Mattox as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Communications Officer

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, today announced that Keri P. Mattox has been appointed to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Chief Communications Officer.

Ms. Mattox joins Zimmer Biomet from W2O Group, an international healthcare-focused marketing and communications firm, where she served as Global Lead, Integrated Corporate Communications and was responsible for strategically shaping and expanding the firm's global corporate communications, investor relations, crisis communications, board engagement and corporate social responsibility/foundation capabilities and offering.

"Keri brings deep expertise and a history of successfully driving effective investor relations, communications and corporate social responsibility programs," said Suky Upadhyay, CFO of Zimmer Biomet. "Her proven track record of integrating investor relations and communications strategies will be critical as we continue to focus on transforming our business."

Ms. Mattox comes to Zimmer Biomet with more than two decades in investor relations and communications across healthcare distribution, pharmaceuticals, biotech and medical devices. In her new role at Zimmer Biomet, she is responsible for strategically integrating, aligning and driving investor relations, communications and philanthropy functions and activities.

Coleman Lannum will be retiring from his position of Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, but will work closely with Ms. Mattox during a transition period.

Prior to W2O, Ms. Mattox was Vice President, Corporate & Investor Relations at AmerisourceBergen, a healthcare company ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 in 2019 with nearly $170 billion in annual revenue. She also held executive leadership level positions at Endo International and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals and spent more than 10 years at communications agencies in leadership positions.

About the Company

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com, or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

