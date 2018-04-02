Zimperium Advances State of Mobile Security with Zimperium 5.0

DALLAS, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, today announced the latest version of its new enterprise mobile threat defense platform, Zimperium 5.0. The new capabilities enable Zimperium's customers to detect and prevent more threats than ever before, or compared to any alternative, with the least amount of organizational friction.

Zimperium's on-device, machine learning-based detection of mobile threats and enterprise-class capabilities are unmatched.

Over the last five years, Zimperium's machine learning-based engine, z9, has detected 100 percent of zero-day mobile exploits without requiring an update. In addition to its proven efficacy against zero-day device and network attacks, z9 is the only machine learning-based engine capable of detecting previously unknown mobile malware on-device without requiring updates and without the risks of cloud-based lookups.

The latest release of Zimperium's platform includes many enhancements that are unique in the industry, including:

Anti-phishing Protection : Zimperium's new "Site Insight" feature protects users against phishing by detecting harmful links found in text messages, social media apps and emails.

: Zimperium's new "Site Insight" feature protects users against phishing by detecting harmful links found in text messages, social media apps and emails. Domain-based Remediation : When a device is under attack, Zimperium can immediately block all network access, or block / allow access based on specific domains, e.g., corporate resources.

: When a device is under attack, Zimperium can immediately block all network access, or block / allow access based on specific domains, e.g., corporate resources. BlueBorne Vulnerability Detection : Zimperium quickly identifies any devices that are vulnerable to BlueBorne exploits.

: Zimperium quickly identifies any devices that are vulnerable to BlueBorne exploits. Multiple EMM Support: Zimperium is the only mobile security platform capable of working with multiple EMMs in one implementation. This enables seamless coverage across environments and assists in migrations from one EMM to another.

Zimperium is the only mobile security platform capable of working with multiple EMMs in one implementation. This enables seamless coverage across environments and assists in migrations from one EMM to another. Group-based Policies: Zimperium has the most granular ability to finely tune threat and privacy policies by new groups, or those already existing in an EMM.

Zimperium 5.0 is the only purpose-built platform designed to meet the needs of the enterprise. The platform incorporates four highly differentiated components that provide significant value to the enterprise:

On-device, machine learning-based detection:

zIPS: A stand-alone app that provides persistent, on-device protection for mobile devices and data in a manner analogous to next-generation antivirus on traditional endpoints



zIAP: A software development kit (SDK) that quickly embeds z9 into any mobile app, providing immediate protection from attacks for the app and all of its sessions

Cloud-based management and reporting:

zConsole: Zimperium's management and reporting console, including threat forensics and policy administration, available on any cloud platform



z3A: Advanced app analytics that provide detailed privacy and security risk for every app on protected devices

In addition to proven detection advantages, enterprises and government agencies around the world continue to select Zimperium 5.0 in record numbers because of its clear and significant operational benefits, including:

Most deployment options, including Shared SaaS, Dedicated SaaS and On-Premise

Only mobile security solution available on any cloud platform

Most integrations with leading enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions

Advanced integrations with security information and event management (SIEM) and single-sign-on (SSO) solutions

Most detailed forensic data

"Zimperium's mission is to provide real time defense against today's mobile threats," said John Michelsen, Chief Technology Officer at Zimperium. "We are focused on protecting our customers against the new techniques being deployed by threat actors around the world, and to do so in a way that fits in with their existing enterprise investments and workflows."

Zimperium will offer a free webinar to review the latest Zimperium 5.0 features and functionality. Interested parties can register here.

About Zimperium®

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, offers real-time, on-device protection against Android and iOS threats. The Zimperium platform leverages our award-winning machine learning-based engine, z9, to protect mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks and malicious apps. To date, z9 has detected 100% of zero-day mobile exploits without requiring an update or suffering from the delays and limitations of cloud-based detection—something no other mobile security provider can claim. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Sierra Ventures, Samsung, Telstra, Warburg Pincus and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

Zimperium, the Zimperium name, and logo, Powered by Zimperium, zIPS, zIAP and z9 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Zimperium, Inc. in the US and other countries.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferguson, Allison+Partners for Zimperium

zimperium@allisonpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimperium-advances-state-of-mobile-security-with-zimperium-50-300622261.html

SOURCE Zimperium