Zimperium Launches New AI-Empowered Mobile SOC Agent to Bolster Security Teams Defending Mobile Devices

New Agentic AI Solution Enables SOC Teams to Identify, Prioritize, and Remediate Real Mobile Threats in Minutes

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security, today announced the launch of its Mobile SOC Agent, a force multiplier for security analysts confronting the rise of mobile threats aimed at iOS and Android mobile devices. Leveraging Zimperium's unmatched expertise in mobile security, Mobile SOC Agent is an agentic AI solution that enhances Zimperium's industry-leading Mobile Threat Defense (MTD), enabling security teams to rapidly identify, prioritize, and remediate mobile threats in real time.

As cybercriminals adopt a mobile-first attack strategy, enterprise security teams are facing a profound rise in mobile attacks fueled by weaponized AI coupled with sophisticated social engineering campaigns. Security teams struggle with the high volumes of alerts across devices, apps, networks, and web activity, requiring analysts to manually verify and investigate mobile attacks that threaten organizations.

Zimperium's Mobile SOC Agent addresses these challenges for security teams by identifying and prioritizing mobile alerts while correlating related threats across the mobile attack surface to confirm a credible malicious attack on the mobile device. Mobile SOC Agent then provides security analysts with a clear attack narrative alongside intelligent, step-by-step remediation guidance, enabling security teams to respond quickly and confidently while reducing investigation time from hours or days to only minutes.

"Attackers are using AI to scale highly sophisticated mobile attacks to an incredible volume, making speed and clarity essential for security teams," said Chris Cinnamo, Deputy CTO at Zimperium. "Mobile SOC Agent delivers immediate insight into what matters, what's real, and what to do next, so teams can reduce risk and respond rapidly to credible mobile threats."

With Mobile SOC Agent, SOC analysts gain clear attack context and guided response actions grounded in deep mobile security expertise, reducing investigation and response time.

Key Capabilities:

Incident Discovery: Identifies true incidents with confidence score

Identifies true incidents with confidence score Event Correlation: Unifies events into a single incident view

Unifies events into a single incident view Attack Context: Delivers plain language attack narratives and timelines

Delivers plain language attack narratives and timelines Remediation Guidance: Maps threats to MITRE ATT&CK with clear response actions

The Zimperium Mobile SOC Agent is available immediately to current and new MTD customers. For more information, visit https://zimperium.com/mtd/mobile-soc-agent.

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging the power of AI to deliver autonomous mobile security that counters evolving threats including mobile phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities, app tampering, device compromise, and even zero-day attacks. Cybercriminals have adopted a mobile-first attack strategy, targeting your most vulnerable attack surface - the mobile apps and devices that your organization and customers depend upon. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

SOURCE Zimperium