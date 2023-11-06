Zimperium launches Australia's first and only sovereign-hosted mobile threat defense (MTD) capability

Australian government departments, critical infrastructure, and government-shared service owners no longer need to build but instead have the option to consume a sovereign MTD solution, hosted at PROTECTED.

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium , today announced it has taken the next step in supporting the Australian government, by initiating an IRAP assessment of its Mobile Threat Defense™(MTD) solution in a sovereign Australian data centre—enabling agencies and critical infrastructure organizations to seamlessly adopt mobile threat defense capabilities to detect mobile breaches and protect data.

Zimperium's investment in the Australian sovereign cybersecurity industry, which directly supports the Australian government's cybersecurity initiatives, is paired with its decision to employ local AGSVA (Australian Government Security Vetting Agency) cleared specialists, invest with a sovereign cloud provider, engage PCG Cyber for IRAP security services, and leverage a Canberra-based operator.

Zimperium is not new to the market, having provided mobile threat defense capabilities for many years to multiple, high-profile government departments at both the federal and state level. The company is the first mobile threat defense (MTD) provider to be granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

The significance of this announcement is the availability of a sovereign-hosted MTD service, negating the need to build, maintain, and manage silos of infrastructure at the individual agency level.

Shridhar Mittal, CEO for Zimperium, remarks "The launch of sovereign-hosted MTD is a game changer, facilitating significant cost savings, and rapid adoption and time to value for our government customers."

Mittal further stated, "Zimperium has also played a significant role in protecting other governments for a number of years, including the US Department of Defense, where we have secured the mobile devices used by armed forces to prevent incursion by hostile state actors. We can now do the same for the Australian government and infrastructure organizations."

Zimperium MTD closes the visibility gap on mobile, providing advanced detection capabilities beyond mobile device management (MDM) to identify and prevent mobile cyberattacks. Zimperium MTD enables organizations to better understand vulnerabilities and risk exposure while detecting advanced on-device exploits, phishing, mobile malware in apps and network-based attacks in a mobile-centric world.

IRAP provides a foundation for independently assessing a system's security against Australian government policies and guidelines. The assessment provides assurance of Zimperium's data security controls and procedures.

IRAP is an Australian Signals Directorate initiative that provides high-quality information and communications technology security assessment services to government and industry operating under the governance and administration of the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and leverages the Information Security Manual (ISM) for specific guidance.

Powered by Zimperium's on-device dynamic detection engine, Zimperium MTD™ proactively:

Analyzes an organization's fleet of devices for threats, vulnerabilities, and exploits

Vets and scans iOS and Android mobile apps for security, privacy, and malware

Assesses all networks to which personnel are connecting

Filters out unwanted or unapproved content categories and blocks phishing attacks from any vector (e.g., SMS, WhatsApp, Messenger) – not just email

These capabilities allow for alignment to the Information Security Manual's (ISM) 40+ mobility security controls and for a structured risk-based approach to the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) mobile compliance.

ISM | Cybersecurity Framework from Australia's Government

The Information Security Manual (ISM) represents the considered advice of the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) within the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD). The ISM's objective is to outline cybersecurity mitigation strategies and controls organizations can implement, in conjunction with their risk management framework, to protect their systems and data from cyber threats. Similar to the Essential Eight (E8) mitigation strategies for Windows-based devices, the ISM's Guidelines for Enterprise Mobility acknowledges mobile devices threats and recommends security controls.

Zimperium's current local Australian partners are all involved in the government space, and the IRAP protected status will further enhance the company's relationship with the government.

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities, securely. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@ Zimperium ) and LinkedIn , or visit www.Zimperium.com

