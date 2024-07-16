Zimperium Named A Leader in Mobile Threat Defense Solutions by Independent Research Firm

Zimperium MTD receives highest score possible across 17 criteria

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, is proud to announce it has been named the Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Threat Defense Solutions, Q3 2024. We believe this recognition highlights our commitment to delivering comprehensive, real-time protection for mobile platforms, safeguarding digital assets, and prioritizing the security of mobile devices and associated apps for enterprises worldwide.

This year's report evaluated 11 mobile threat defense providers based on 22 criteria, which is split into three categories – Current offerings, Strategy, and Market presence of the providers evaluated, Zimperium, was one of only four Leaders, receiving the top score in the current offering category.

Plus, Zimperium received the highest possible score in the following criteria:

Application Integrity (Application Vetting)

Device Health Inspection

Real-Time Threat Detection

Phishing Defense

Malicious App Prevention

Device Impact and User Experience

Privacy Controls

Web Security

Threat Intelligence

Vulnerability Mitigation

According to the report, "Zimperium shines with cross-platform features for all types of enterprises. By providing in-depth protection for the device, applications, and networking of mobile platforms whether they are Android, iOS, or even ChromeOS, Zimperium's offering meets any organization's security needs." The report also notes, "Zimperium is a great choice for customers who want a well-rounded security product for all their mobile devices, no matter the OS."

"Being recognized as a leader in mobile threat defense is an honor and we believe it underscores our dedication to securing mobile platforms and continuously enhancing our offerings to meet evolving customer needs and industry threats," said Jon Paterson, CTO of Zimperium. "We are seeing a dramatic rise in cyber criminals relying on a 'mobile-first' attack strategy for infiltrating company networks to deliver malware and ransomware, steal credentials and even hijack one-time-passwords (OTP). It has never been more critical for enterprises to take measures to secure mobile endpoints that have access to their network and business critical applications and data, regardless of whether they are running iOS, Android or ChromeOS."

Zimperium's MTD Key Features and Enterprise-Grade Capabilities:

Powered by Dynamic On-device Detection: On-device detection provides prevention against the latest mobile threats, including zero-day malware

Intelligent and Actionable Data, Where You Need It: Integrations with enterprise SIEM, IAM, UEM, and XDR platforms, administrators always have the visibility they need.

Deploy Anywhere: Address local data laws and compliance needs by deploying to any cloud, on-premise, or air-gapped environments.

Zero-Touch Deployment: Deploy and activate Zimperium MTD on your employees' and contractors' mobile endpoints without the need for complicated activation steps by the end user.

Industry leading Application Vetting: Detailed insights into app packages, network communications, SDKs, and API usage, providing thorough protection against malicious applications.

Access to Critical Data: Comprehensive device attestation enables enterprises to have a complete picture of their mobile endpoint security and shores up Zero Trust architectures through existing integrations.

Complete Mobile Coverage: From tablet to phone, Zimperium provides complete security coverage across Android, iOS, and ChromeOS.

Download The Forrester Wave™ report here to learn more.

For more information about Zimperium's mobile threat defense solution and to learn how we can protect your organization's mobile platforms, please visit www.zimperium.com

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched application and device security with a privacy-first design. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can securely capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on X (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.zimperium.com

