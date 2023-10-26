Zimperium Named a Top InfoSec Innovator in Mobile App Security by Industry Leading Award Program

Zimperium Recognized as the "Most Innovative Mobile App Security" company in the 11th Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2023 

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the only mobile-first security platform for mobile devices and mobile apps, is proud to announce it has been named the Most Innovative Mobile App Security company from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"Zimperium secures the entire mobile ecosystem – from applications to endpoints – and we pride ourselves on providing a 'single pane of glass' to mobile-powered organizations around the world," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium. "We're thrilled to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine during CyberDefenseCon 2023, where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. This is another testament to our dedication to protecting enterprises from today's growing and evolving mobile security threats, and we are eager to continue this mission in 2024 and beyond."

With the explosion of remote work, distributed devices and the increased use of mobile for everything from e-commerce, personal finance to communication, it's no surprise that mobile has become one of the most targeted attack surfaces. 80% of daily work is performed on a mobile device and cyberattacks that target mobile have doubled every six months for the last three years. Zimperium is the worldwide leader in defending enterprises, governments and the people that work inside these organizations from mobile threats. The Zimperium Mobile-First Security Platform™ unifies Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) - formerly known as zIPS - and Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS), unleashing powerful new features designed for teams who bear security responsibility across the entire mobile security spectrum.

"Zimperium embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities, securely. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon.  Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

For Media Inquiries:

Zimperium Media Inquiries:
Contact: Sena McGrand
Email: [email protected]

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact:

Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email:

[email protected]

Toll Free (USA):

1-833-844-9468

International:

1-646-586-9545

Website:

 www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE Zimperium

