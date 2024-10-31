Zimperium Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2024

Zimperium Named Mobile Security Leader in 12th Cyber Defense Magazine's

Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium , the industry leader in mobile security, today announced it has been named a Market Leader in Mobile Security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Zimperium continues to set the standard in protecting mobile devices and applications against the increasingly sophisticated tactics used by cybercriminals. The company's Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) solution uses AI-powered on-device detection to identify and stop threats in real time, while the Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) provides comprehensive protection throughout the mobile app lifecycle. This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine highlights its ongoing commitment to innovation, ensuring organizations stay protected from the latest mobile threats targeting both devices and applications.

"We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 12th year of Cyber Defense Awards, during CyberDefenseCon 2024, where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said Shridhar Mittal, CEO of Zimperium.

"Zimperium embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

To learn more about how the Zimperium Mobile Security Platform can empower your security team to effectively manage and mitigate mobile threats, click the link here .

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in mobile security for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. Zimperium solutions, including Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) and Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS), offer comprehensive mobile security for enterprises. MTD is a privacy-first application that provides mobile risk assessments, insights into application vulnerabilities, and robust threat protection. It is used to secure both corporate-owned and bring-your-own devices (BYOD) against advanced mobile threats across device, network, phishing, app risks, and malware vectors. MAPS delivers automated security testing and in-app protection to safeguard applications from attacks and ensure data integrity. Together, these solutions empower security teams to effectively manage and mitigate mobile threats. www.Zimperium.com

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2024/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2024/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

