Zimperium Proudly Becomes a Benefactor of MITRE ATT&CK

Mobile security leader supports MITRE knowledge base to help organizations stay ahead of mobile attacks as part of a comprehensive cyber defense strategy

DALLAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the only mobile-first security platform for mobile devices and mobile apps, today announced it is a benefactor of MITRE ATT&CK® to help advance mobile threat defense globally. A leader in mobile security, Zimperium's role as a benefactor aligns with its vision of enabling global enterprises to detect and stay ahead of malicious threats to mobile devices and mobile applications.

The MITRE ATT&CK framework helps organizations manage cyber risk better and plan what data needs to be available for cyber threat detection or investigation of a security incident.

"Standards, such as MITRE's Mobile ATT&CK Framework, are critically important for helping cybersecurity professionals universally understand and address cybersecurity incidents more effectively. Zimperium fully supports MITRE and the development of this critically important framework with the belief that a community and standards-based approach helps businesses quickly and easily assess their security posture," said Chris Cinnamo, SVP, Office of the CTO, at Zimperium. "This partnership reflects our dedication to excellence and our deep commitment to the cybersecurity community in helping identify and defend against mobile-borne threats."

"By supporting MITRE ATT&CK's work on building the common language we all use to describe adversary TTPs, Zimperium is advancing critical cyber infrastructure, helping the global defender community prioritize defensive efforts based on known attacker behavior and advancing threat-informed defense," said Jon Baker, Co-Founder and Director for the Center for Threat-Informed Defense . "We are grateful to Zimperium for their support as a Benefactor of MITRE ATT&CK."

As a benefactor of the program, Zimperium will play an active role in planning and executing strategies and technologies designed for industry, government and cyber vendor communities to defend against adversaries.

To learn more about MITRE ATT&CK, visit https://attack.mitre.org.

About MITRE ATTACK

MITRE ATT&CK® is a globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques based on real-world observations. The ATT&CK knowledge base is used as a foundation for the development of specific threat models and methodologies in the private sector, government, and the cybersecurity product and service community. With the creation of ATT&CK, MITRE is fulfilling its mission to solve problems for a safer world — by bringing communities together to develop more effective cybersecurity. ATT&CK is open and available to any person or organization for use at no charge. Learn More: https://attack.mitre.org/

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can securely capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on X (@ Zimperium ) and LinkedIn , or visit www.Zimperium.com

