Zimperium Takes Home Two Wins in the Coveted Cyber Defense Magazine 2024 Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at RSA Conference, Zimperium , the only mobile-first security platform for mobile devices and mobile apps, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as a Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global Infosec Award winner in both Next Gen Mobile App Security and Most Innovative Mobile Device Security. The CDM Global InfoSec Awards honor information security innovators who provide unique and compelling products and services.

According to Zimperium's Global Mobile Threat Report 2023 , there was a 187% year-over-year increase in the number of compromised mobile devices. Zimperium provides the only mobile-first security platform purpose-built for enterprise environments. The Zimperium Mobile-First Security Platform™ unifies Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) and Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) , unleashing powerful new features designed for teams who bear security responsibility across the entire mobile security spectrum. Through a 'single pane of glass,' customers have centralized access to and management of both Zimperium's mobile application security and endpoint security solutions, providing them full mobile coverage to dynamically adapt to emerging threats.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Zimperium is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment."

"Mobile apps and devices have become increasingly vulnerable entry points in the attack surface. Today's organizations need a mobile-first security strategy and a platform that secures the entire mobile ecosystem – from applications to endpoints," says Shridhar Mittal, CEO, Zimperium. "Zimperium is committed to securing mobile-powered businesses and protecting mobile endpoints and applications from today's most advanced cyber threats and risks. We are honored to receive this award from Cyber Defense Magazine in recognition of our commitment to our customers and their mobile security needs."

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2024 RSA conference beginning on May 6. The complete list of winners can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ .

To learn more about how Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ can protect your organization from today's – and tomorrow's – cyber risks, visit the link here or visit the Zimperium team at RSAC 2024 at Booth #1543 .

About Zimperium

Zimperium enables companies to realize the full potential of mobile-powered business by activating a Mobile-First Security Strategy. Built for the demands of mobile business, Zimperium's Mobile-First Security Platform™ delivers unmatched security across both applications and devices. Only Zimperium delivers autonomous mobile security that dynamically adapts to changing environments so companies can capitalize on the new world of mobile-powered opportunities, securely. Zimperium is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. For more information, follow Zimperium on Twitter (@Zimperium) and LinkedIn, or visit www.Zimperium.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

