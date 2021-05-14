ZIPS Car Wash and Susan G. Komen® Partner Again to Wash for a Cure

From May 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, Zips Car Wash, LLC will donate $5 to Komen from each customer's purchase of one of their best car washes through the ZIPS Car Wash Rewards App. To encourage guests to show their support, ZIPS is discounting this car wash package to just $15 and donating $5 of that purchase to Komen.

In addition, 100% of all customer donations collected online at www.zipscarwash.com and in the ZIPS Rewards App will go straight to Komen. Adding a simple $1, $3 or $5 donation to a car wash purchase at participating ZIPS locations is another way to Wash for a Cure.

"We're excited to partner again over the coming months with Susan G. Komen to support their efforts to end breast cancer," said Gene Dinkens, President, ZIPS Car Wash. "We're discounting one of our best car wash packages and donating from those purchases because we believe in Komen's efforts and the life-saving work they have tasked themselves with accomplishing reaches nearly every guest we serve," Dinkens added.

As one in eight women will be diagnosed at some point in her lifetime, nearly everyone knows someone who has been touched by breast cancer. Komen is supporting people facing breast cancer today, through its advocacy and patient care services, while it is also tirelessly searching for the cures.

ZIPS customers can enjoy a FREE top wash when they download the ZIPS Rewards App here and show their support of Komen with in-App purchases and donations.

About Susan G. Komen: Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

About ZIPS Car Wash ZIPS Car Wash (www.zipscarwash.com), headquartered in Little Rock, AR, operates 204 locations in 19 states, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. ZIPS Car Wash offers multiple levels of car wash packages in the convenient form of a ride-thru car wash experience. ZIPS Car Wash also offers free self-serve vacuums and Unlimited Wash Club Memberships.

SOURCE ZIPS Car Wash