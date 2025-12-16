Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Secure $250,000 Premises Liability Settlement for Injured Maryland Shopper

PIKESVILLE, Md., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers is proud to announce a $250,000 settlement achieved on behalf of a client who suffered a concussion after being struck by falling merchandise at a local grocery store. The result marks a significant victory following the insurance company's initial attempt to resolve the claim with a substantially smaller offer.

How a Routine Shopping Trip Turned Into a Serious Injury

While walking through the store, the client was unexpectedly hit when an employee backed into her and dropped a box directly onto her head. The force of the impact caused a concussion that significantly affected her daily life. Although her medical bills totaled just over $13,000, the long-term effects, including pain, cognitive challenges, and lifestyle disruptions, were substantial.

Insurance Company Undervalues Claim With Minimal Initial Offer

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers responded with a comprehensive approach that included expert medical evaluations, detailed injury documentation, and a compelling case narrative. The legal team's meticulous preparation and persistent negotiation highlighted the full scope of the client's harm and demonstrated the true value of her claim. Their readiness to escalate the matter further, if necessary, played a pivotal role in driving the insurer to increase its offer meaningfully.

A $250,000 Settlement That Truly Reflects the Client's Losses

The substantial settlement ensures that the client is fully compensated, not only for her medical costs but also for the lasting physical, emotional, and financial consequences of her injury. The outcome reflects the firm's dedication to helping clients recover their stability and peace of mind after preventable accidents.

"This case shows how easily a simple shopping trip can turn into a life-altering event," said Attorney Bobby Zirkin. "When insurance companies undervalue legitimate injuries, it's our responsibility to step in and fight for the truth. We're proud to have secured a result that truly made our client whole."

About Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

Founded with a mission to serve people harmed through no fault of their own, Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has become a trusted name in Maryland. The firm's lawyers are recognized for their courtroom strength, negotiation skills, and dedication to results. With its "Zero Fee Guarantee," the firm ensures that injured clients incur no financial burden unless compensation is secured.

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has also been widely recognized in local and state rankings for legal excellence, and the firm's attorneys are frequent contributors to legal education, advocacy efforts, and community outreach.

To learn more about Zirkin & Schmerling's services, visit www.zirkinandschmerlinglaw.com .

