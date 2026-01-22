Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Secure $85,000 Recovery in Challenging Motor Vehicle Collision Case

PIKESVILLE, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has secured an $85,000 settlement for a client injured in a motor vehicle collision, overcoming significant obstacles in a case the insurance company initially attempted to undervalue.

The client, a registered nurse, suffered soft-tissue injuries as a result of the crash. While the injuries had a real impact on her daily life and ability to perform demanding professional duties, the case presented several challenges that insurers frequently use to minimize claims. The client declined certain recommended treatments, experienced notable gaps in care, and incurred approximately $11,000 in medical expenses.

Insurer Attempted to Undervalue a Complex Soft-Tissue Injury Claim

Relying on these factors, the insurance company made an initial settlement offer of just $10,000, an amount that failed to even cover the cost of medical treatment. Soft-tissue injury cases are often aggressively contested, and insurers routinely argue that gaps in care or conservative treatment choices diminish the seriousness of an injury.

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers refused to accept an offer that did not reflect the true impact of the collision or the client's experience.

Strategic Case Development Overcame Gaps in Care and Treatment Challenges

The firm's legal team conducted a meticulous review of the medical records and built a comprehensive, evidence-driven demand. Rather than allowing the insurer to define the narrative, the attorneys contextualized the treatment history and demonstrated how the injuries affected the client's quality of life, work responsibilities, and physical well-being.

"Insurance companies often look for shortcuts when evaluating soft-tissue cases," said Bobby Zirkin, founding partner of Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers. "Gaps in care or declined treatment don't tell the whole story. Our responsibility is to present the full picture and make sure our client's experience is understood and valued."

Persistent Advocacy Delivered an $85,000 Recovery—Eight Times the Initial Offer

Through strategic advocacy and persistent negotiation, Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers ultimately secured an $85,000 recovery, more than eight times the insurer's initial offer. The settlement reflects compensation not only for medical expenses, but also for the disruption, discomfort, and lasting effects caused by the collision.

About Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

Founded with a mission to serve people harmed through no fault of their own, Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has become a trusted name in Maryland. The firm's lawyers are recognized for their courtroom strength, negotiation skills, and dedication to results. With its "Zero Fee Guarantee," the firm ensures that injured clients incur no financial burden unless compensation is secured.

