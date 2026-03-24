Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Secures Major Victory After Red-Light Liability Dispute

PIKESVILLE, Md., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has secured a significant courtroom victory for a client following a contested motor vehicle collision in which liability hinged on a red-light versus green-light dispute. Despite the defense initially offering only $15,000 to resolve the claim before trial, the firm's litigation team pursued the case through Circuit Court and ultimately obtained a result that more accurately reflected the true value of the client's injuries.

The case centered on conflicting accounts of who had the right of way at a signalized intersection. The defense attempted to minimize responsibility by presenting a single witness who claimed their driver had the green light. Zirkin & Schmerling countered that narrative with two credible eyewitnesses who supported the client's version of events and reinforced that the defendant had failed to obey the traffic signal.

Through careful preparation, strategic cross-examination, and a clear presentation of the facts, the firm dismantled the defense's disputed liability argument.

Challenging an Unfair Settlement Offer

Before the case reached trial, the defense offered $15,000 to settle the claim. The offer fell far short of what was necessary to compensate the client for the injuries and losses suffered in the crash. Rather than encouraging the client to accept a low settlement, Zirkin & Schmerling prepared the case for litigation and pursued justice in Circuit Court.

By fully investigating the crash, presenting credible witness testimony, and highlighting inconsistencies in the defense's version of events, the firm demonstrated that the initial offer did not reflect the true merits of the case.

Commitment to Fighting Through Trial

Zirkin & Schmerling's litigation team remained focused on holding the responsible party accountable and ensuring that the client's story was heard. The firm's ability to successfully challenge the defense's liability claim and present compelling evidence ultimately led to a favorable outcome for the client.

"This case is a perfect example of why injured victims should never feel pressured to accept a low settlement offer simply to avoid litigation," said Bobby Zirkin, founding partner of Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers. "When liability is disputed, and the insurance company refuses to offer fair compensation, our team is fully prepared to take the case to court and fight for the result our clients deserve."

Advocating for Injury Victims Across Maryland

Cases involving disputed traffic signals are often heavily contested, as determining fault can depend on witness credibility and careful legal strategy. Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has built a reputation for aggressively representing accident victims and pursuing full and fair compensation, whether through negotiation or trial.

This successful result highlights the firm's unwavering commitment to advocating for injured clients and standing firm against insurance companies that attempt to undervalue legitimate claims.

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has also been widely recognized in local and state rankings for legal excellence, and the firm's attorneys are frequent contributors to legal education, advocacy efforts, and community outreach.

To learn more about Zirkin & Schmerling's services, visit www.zirkinandschmerlinglaw.com.

Media Contact:

Paula Jontiff

Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers

1852 Reisterstown Rd, Suite 203

Pikesville, MD 21208

Phone: (410) 356-4455

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers