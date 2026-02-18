Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers Secures $310,000 Settlement in Dog Bite Case Involving Minor After Aggressive Bad-Faith Action

PIKESVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers has secured a $310,000 settlement on behalf of a minor child who suffered injuries in a serious dog bite incident. The substantial recovery followed decisive legal action after the insurance company initially offered only a minimal amount in compensation.

Insurance Company's Initial Offer Failed to Reflect the Child's Long-Term Needs

The case involved a young child who endured significant physical and emotional trauma after being attacked by a dog. Despite clear evidence of liability and documented damages, the insurance carrier responded with an inadequate settlement offer that failed to reflect the true impact of the injuries or the child's long-term needs.

Recognizing the insurer's unwillingness to negotiate in good faith, the legal team at Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers escalated the matter by issuing a comprehensive bad-faith demand letter. The detailed correspondence outlined the insurer's obligations under the policy, the severity of the child's injuries, and the potential legal consequences of failing to fairly evaluate the claim.

Strategic Bad-Faith Letter Applied Pressure and Shifted Negotiations

This strategic move shifted the trajectory of the case.

"Insurance companies have a duty to treat injury victims fairly—especially when a child's future is at stake," said Bobby Zirkin, founding partner of Zirkin & Schmerling Injury Lawyers. "When we saw that this insurer was not acting in good faith, we took immediate action. Our bad-faith advocacy made it clear that we were prepared to hold them accountable. That pressure ultimately led to a resolution that truly protects this child's future."

Following the issuance of the bad-faith letter, negotiations intensified. Faced with mounting legal exposure, the insurance carrier agreed to a $310,000 settlement—an outcome that provides meaningful financial security for the minor's medical care, recovery needs, and long-term well-being.

