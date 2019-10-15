ZitSticka Raises $5 Million in Series A Funding Led by BFG Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZitSticka, a tech-meets-skincare brand known for its revolutionary approach to clearing zits, announced today that it has received a $5M Series A investment led by BFG Partners, a consumer-driven venture capital firm that specializes in accelerating growth for innovative CPG brands. Also participating in the round are Interplay Ventures, Silas Ventures, and Propeller Industries.

ZitSticka's KILLA KIT features revolutionary microdart technology.

In February 2019, ZitSticka launched with its hero product, the KILLA™, a breakthrough penetrative patch featuring microdart technology to effectively resolve newfound, upcoming and early-stage zits. Founded by brothers-in-law and human biology enthusiasts, Robbie Miller and Daniel Kaplan, the brand launched online as a direct-to-consumer business where they experienced rapid growth and brand awareness. Soon after, they expanded into luxury retailers, Net-a-Porter and Barney's, as well as specialty beauty retailers Goop and Violet Grey. ZitSticka will enter select Ulta stores nationwide in 2020.

On plans to utilize this newly raised capital, Miller said, "We have a range of innovative products that we'll be launching over the next 12-18 months within the same category. Each product serves a unique stage or type of acne, with each harnessing a different kind of technology or delivery system to maximize its efficacy."

"We're thrilled to work with value-add investors such as BFG Partners who bring years of expertise in the CPG space," said Kaplan. "The capital will also go towards scaling the team to keep up with the demands of growth."

"We feel lucky to be partnering with the extremely passionate and knowledgeable team at ZitSticka as they continue to build their business and introduce complementary acne care products," said Ben Fenton, Partner of BFG Partners. "In less than a year they have built a brand with a following typically seen in brands 3 to 4 times their size and age, and they have done it with one product. We especially love how the brand is working to destigmatize acne and increase transparency that normalizes acne, rather than pretending it doesn't exist, glossing over it or blurring it out."

About ZitSticka

ZitSticka is an evidence-based skincare brand focused squarely on acne treatments that target every unique stage of a zit's life cycle. ZitSticka's debut product, the KILLA patch, contains dermatologically backed ingredients, and is layered with self-dissolving microdarts that disrupt the progression of upcoming, early-stage zits. ZitSticka upholds all FDA cosmetic regulatory standards. The company is founded by brothers-in-law and human biology enthusiasts, Robbie Miller and Daniel Kaplan, and launched in February 2019. The KILLA kit is available online for $29.00, which includes eight KILLA patches and eight priming CLEANA swabs. To purchase the KILLA kit and learn more about ZitSticka, visit www.zitsticka.com and follow @zitsticka on Instagram and Facebook.

About BFG Partners

BFG Partners, based in both Boulder and Los Angeles, is a venture capital fund which seeks to partner with early stage consumer product companies. BFG Partners works alongside exceptional entrepreneurs to ensure their businesses deliver sustainable growth and outperform competitors. Both Managing Partners of the firm, Tom Spier and Dayton Miller, come from successful backgrounds operating consumer product companies including EVOL Foods (acquired by Boulder Brands), Bear Naked (acquired by Kellogg's), and The Walt Disney Company. ( www.bfgpartners.com )

Contact:

Amy Barbanell

amy@co-opagency.com

The Co-Op Agency

310-734-7834

SOURCE ZitSticka

Related Links

http://www.zitsticka.com

