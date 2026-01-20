ZKW equips the new Audi Q3 with digital Matrix LED headlights

WIESELBURG, Austria, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Audi Q3 sets new standards in headlight development with lighting technology from ZKW. The technological highlights of the compact SUV include the digital Matrix LED headlights, which are developed and manufactured together with the technical experts at Audi and the lighting system specialists at ZKW. Furthermore, the new Audi Q3 offers high-resolution digital Matrix LED light based on micro LED technology for the first time. Each spotlight contains 25,600 individually controllable micro LED pixels that enable very precise light control and projection. The technology enables significantly better illumination of the road with higher contrast and adjusted brightness. The automatically controlled, glare-free high beam is thus considerably improved and achieves almost optimum illumination of the road at night. "Our new digital micro-LED technology gives the Audi Q3 unique lighting technology and sets new standards in the compact class," explains Harald Humenberger, Senior Vice President R&D of the ZKW Group.

New design approach

The Audi Q3 stands out with its two-stage split headlight design. The upper section houses the LED daytime running lights and turn signals, while the main headlight modules are located below. This design has a particularly modern and compact look: the narrow upper light strip emphasizes the width of the vehicle, while the large lower section of the headlight conveys a technical, functional impression. This integrates the slim light module even more strongly into the front end and follows the design line with a wide single-frame grille and clear lines. The digital daytime running lights are also available with individually selectable digital light signatures in LED technology. This allows you to choose between different daytime running light designs.

Innovative lighting technology from ZKW

The sophisticated high-tech lighting module was developed at ZKW in close collaboration with LG Optics over several years of research and development. The complex system consists of 25,600 individual micro-LEDs, each measuring just 40 micrometers, whose light is focused through several precision lenses and projected onto the road. The front camera in the vehicle detects oncoming and preceding vehicles. The system then selectively switches off only those LEDs that would illuminate other road users – the rest of the road remains fully illuminated. With the ZKW high-definition LED module, lighting technology has reached a new level of precision while ensuring maximum road safety.

Driver assistance for greater road safety

But the new Micro LED technology can do even more. It works together with Audi driver assistance systems to enable targeted light projections. This allows the system to display light functions developed by Audi, such as a warning of slippery conditions, directly on the road surface or to adaptively illuminate certain areas, for example, on highways, the lane light with integrated orientation light for better lane guidance within the driver's own lane. These integrated light assistance functions further increase road safety. For example, when changing lanes on highways, the new lane is intelligently illuminated. But the standard light functions are also integrated into the digital Matrix LED headlights, including static cornering and turning lights and dynamic turn signals.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. ZKW has been part of the LG Group as a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company since 2018. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers. Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2025, the Group employed around 9,500 people and generated total sales of around 1.58 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient. Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW shapes the appearance and character of vehicles worldwide.

