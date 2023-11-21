ZLINE Expands Consumer Options in Recall of Gas Ranges; Serious Risk of Injury or Death from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Recall Summary

Name of Product: ZLINE 30-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch RG gas ranges

Hazard: The oven of the gas ranges can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Remedy: Repair, replace, or refund

These ranges were recalled in January 2023, and consumers were offered a repair.  ZLINE is expanding the remedies available to consumers to also include a replacement range or a refund. All consumers who have an affected range should immediately stop using the oven compartment, even if they have already had their range repaired as part of the prior recall. Consumers who have received a repair are being contacted directly by ZLINE with additional information and about the offer of an inspection, a replacement range or a refund. Consumers who have not yet scheduled a repair as part of the recall should contact ZLINE for information regarding available remedies. Consumers may continue to use the range tops which are unaffected by the issue.

Consumers should review Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning | CPSC.gov for more information about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

Consumer Contact: ZLINE toll-free at 833-226-1400 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at [email protected] or online at www.zlinekitchen.com/recalls or www.zlinekitchen.com and click on the banner at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 30,000 

Description: This recall involves the oven compartment of ZLINE gas ranges with model numbers RG30, RGS-30, RGB-30, RG36, RGS-36, RGB-36, RG48, RGS-48 and RGB-48. The ranges were sold in various door colors including black matte, blue gloss, blue matte, DuraSnow, red gloss, red matte and white matte and multiple finishes including stainless steel, black stainless steel and DuraSnow, a cloudy steel finish. The recalled ranges were sold in three sizes, 30 inches, 36 inches and 48 inches. The ZLINE logo is printed on the bottom of the door. The model number is printed on a label on the back of the range. For ranges purchased after 2020, the model number is also printed on a label underneath the right side of the range top, visible when the oven door is open. Only ZLINE gas ranges with these model numbers are included in this recall.

Incidents/Injuries: Before the recall, ZLINE received 44 reports of carbon monoxide emission, including three reports of consumers seeking medical attention. After the recall was announced, ZLINE received 131 reports that the repair was not completed successfully and that the ranges were still emitting dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Sold At: Best Buy, Lowe's, The Home Depot and The Range Hood Store stores nationwide and online at www.bestbuy.com, www.build.com, www.costco.com, www.homedepot.com, www.therangehoodstore.com, www.overstock.com and www.wayfair.com. The gas ranges were sold from February 2019 through December 2022 for between $2,300 and $6,900.

Importer: ZLINE Kitchen and Bath, of Reno, Nev.

Manufactured in: China

Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic.  Please visit http://www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

