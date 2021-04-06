Zocdoc Adds Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Providers to its Marketplace

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the leading healthcare marketplace, is proud to announce its collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the #1 ranked hospital for orthopedics in the U.S. (by U.S. News & World Report) and worldwide (by Newsweek). People can now find and instantly book in-person or video visit appointments online with participating HSS doctors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida via Zocdoc.com or the free Zocdoc app.

Through Zocdoc's marketplace, users can access appointments with HSS specialists, including Orthopedic Surgeons, Hip & Knee Surgeons, Spine Surgeons, Sports Medicine specialists, Physiatrists, Rheumatologists, and Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeons. Zocdoc users can schedule care with HSS providers for more than 280 different visit reasons - from shin splints to spine fractures - and nearly 700 different insurance plans are accepted.

"For nearly 160 years we have specialized in helping people get back to what they need and love to do, better than any other place in the world," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. "This collaboration with Zocdoc is one of several steps we are taking to make it easier to access HSS care across a range of needs, locations and insurance plans."

"HSS is a leader in its field, and through our work together, Zocdoc users can now seamlessly book appointments with its award-winning providers," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "We are proud that this renowned healthcare organization has chosen to collaborate with Zocdoc, and this is indicative of the momentum we are experiencing when it comes to the growth of new providers on our marketplace."

HSS is just one of the many prestigious healthcare entities to recently join Zocdoc. Leading hospitals and health systems across the country leverage Zocdoc as an effective digital marketing channel to help improve access to care for new and existing patients, and provide an exceptional experience from start to finish. In addition to health systems like HSS, independent practitioners and mid-sized provider organizations also partner with Zocdoc to grow their businesses.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading digital healthcare marketplace for in-person or virtual care. Each month, millions of people use our free service, via Zocdoc.com or the Zocdoc app, to find in-network doctors, instantly book in-person or virtual appointments, read reviews from verified users, get reminders for upcoming appointments and preventive checkups, and more. With a mission to give power to the patient, Zocdoc's platform delivers the accessible and simple experience they expect and deserve.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 11th consecutive year), No. 4 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2020-2021), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2020-2021). HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics by Newsweek (2020-2021). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest complication and readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 130 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally.www.hss.edu.

