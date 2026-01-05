Zocdoc Launches You've Got Options, its 2026 National Campaign that Infuses Humor and Humanity into Patients' Search for the Right Doctor

Created with agency partner 72andSunny, the new campaign spotlights the power of finding a healthcare provider who fits each patient's particular needs

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc, the leading healthcare platform that connects patients to great care, today announced its 2026 national campaign, "You've Got Options". Developed in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny, the campaign infuses humor and humanity into the deeply personal process of finding the right healthcare provider.

"Can I Get a Doc" from Zocdoc and 72andSunny "Mom Down" from Zocdoc and 72andSunny

In a healthcare system where patients are too often forced to take what they can get, Zocdoc's "You've Got Options" campaign champions the power that comes from choice. Built around the idea that there's no such thing as the singular "best" doctor — only the best doctor for each particular patient — the campaign celebrates the deeply personal nature of finding the right healthcare provider. It showcases that Zocdoc helps patients find the right fit, whether they need a dentist who makes them feel safe, an eye doctor who matches their mood, a therapist who really listens, or a PCP who won't rush them out the door.

"Patients have been conditioned to believe that beggars can't be choosers when it comes to their care, but we reject that notion," said Jessica Aptman, Chief Communications Officer at Zocdoc. "At Zocdoc, we believe that the best patient-doctor relationships are built on a strong connection, not on compromise. This campaign celebrates that agency we give patients when it comes to finding a provider who actually fits their needs—as multifaceted and personal as those needs may be. There's no such thing as the 'best' doctor, but there is a 'best doctor' for each patient."

"What's special about Zocdoc is how it makes healthcare feel simple and human again," said Ashton Rose, Creative Director at 72andSunny. "It actually helps you find a doctor who feels right, which is rarer than it should be. So we wanted the films to feel the same way – refreshing, enjoyable, and like a breath of fresh air for the category."

"You've Got Options" leverages humor and emotional truth to reflect what patients want most: to find a doctor that helps them feel cared for. Each spot is a vignette that brings to life deeply personal and distinct patient preferences, fears, and small-but-real moments of relief in ultimately finding the doctor who is a great fit.

Real patients, real needs — not one-size-fits-all

In Mom Down, a sick, beleaguered mom skips a provider who would rush her through — and instead uses Zocdoc to find a doctor where she can finally get what she most needs: a moment of peace. It's timely, as Zocdoc's 2025 What Patients Want Report found that women are doing the majority of family 'healthkeeping' work, scheduling care for themselves and their families.

Can I Get a Doc introduces a fast-talking livestock auctioneer who admits he's doing lots of talking but doesn't feel heard. With a push from a friend — played by 2025 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion Dean Edge — he uses Zocdoc to book a therapist who actually listens. Zocdoc's 2025 report found that therapy bookings among men rose 46% year-over-year, with over half of Americans saying current events have taken a toll on their mental and physical health.

In Falling for the Dentist, a fearless skydiver turns out to be terrified of the dentist. She conquers her fear with the discovery of a provider who makes her feel safe — proving that even the most daring patients need the kind of care that can allay their fears and put them at ease. And in Seeing Eye to Eye, two goth friends are — reluctantly — delighted to find an eye doctor who keeps conversation to a minimum.

"This campaign shines a light on the invisible weights patients carry: struggling to put on their own oxygen masks while being a caregiver, the quiet discomfort of not feeling heard, the fear that deters people from getting the care they need, and the powerful shift that happens when someone finally finds the right provider," said Aptman. "We're showing that Zocdoc doesn't just make getting care easier, it brings much-needed agency and humanity to the process as well."

Building on momentum

This year's campaign follows Zocdoc's successful 2025 You've Got Options creative, doubling down on the brand's emotional connection with patients. It continues Zocdoc's evolution from helpful booking platform to trusted health ally — one that empowers patients to find care that fits them.

The campaign launched December 29, 2025 across TV, streaming, social, and audio platforms and will continue rolling out through 2026.

About Zocdoc

Zocdoc is the leading healthcare platform that connects patients to great care. Each month, Zocdoc connects millions of patients with providers across specialties—helping people find quality, in-network doctors, see their real-time availability, and instantly book appointments for in-person or virtual care. Zocdoc doesn't just streamline healthcare, it simplifies access—for patients searching for care and providers ready to deliver it—with the typical appointment happening within 24 to 72 hours of booking.

The company supports healthcare providers across states, specialties, and segments—from solo practitioners to large hospitals and health systems. With Zocdoc, practices can reach patients who are actively looking for care and replace friction with seamless scheduling. And now, partners can use Zocdoc's platform to power real-time booking anywhere patients are seeking care. Overall, Zocdoc delivers patient growth practices can count on, and the seamless, modern healthcare experience patients deserve.

About 72andSunny

72andSunny is a global marketing agency who unlock possibilities for the world's most ambitious brands. With offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, 72andSunny leads with unparalleled strategy, disruptive creativity, and is driven to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row and is a two-time "Agency of the Year" winner for Advertising Age and Adweek. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com and on Instagram: @72andSunny.

SOURCE Zocdoc Inc.