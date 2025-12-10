Zocdoc Reveals Evolving Patient Preferences and Trends in Third Annual What Patients Want Report

This 2025 deep dive into patient preferences—derived from millions of Zocdoc bookings across states, specialties, and insurance plans—shows patients want fast access, cost-conscious care, and connection with their providers.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare platform that connects patients to great care, today released its third annual What Patients Want Report: a comprehensive analysis of the behaviors, considerations, and preferences that defined American healthcare in 2025, and a look at what's to come. Each month, millions of patients use Zocdoc to find and book care across every state, hundreds of specialties, and thousands of insurance types. The 2025 report draws on this unmatched wealth of data, alongside a national Censuswide survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, to reveal the cultural and clinical forces shaping care today.

"In 2007, Zocdoc began with a simple but ambitious mission: to give power to the patient. Eighteen years later, that mission feels more urgent — and more possible — than ever," said Zocdoc founder and CEO Oliver Kharraz, MD. "This year's report is full of shifts, from rising costs, to new ways of seeking care. But one theme stands out: even as healthcare becomes more tech-enabled, what matters most to patients is still the connection they feel with their doctor. Technology is a pathway to care, not a proxy for it. When patients find the right provider, they feel seen, heard, and cared for — and that's what they want most of all."

Key Findings from the 2025 What Patients Want Report

Women are doing the vast majority of 'Healthkeeping'

In 2025, the mental load of scheduling was quantified, spotlighting women as the primary coordinators of care, not just for themselves, but for their families:

67% of Zocdoc bookers were women

52% of women managed care for others

76% of all appointments booked for someone else were made by women

82% of appointments booked for men were scheduled by women

When it comes to care, connection matters most

Digital booking was the norm, but patients still overwhelmingly chose in-person visits — and prioritized emotional connection with providers:

93% of all non–mental health appointments were in-person

Even chronically online Gen Z booked in-person appointments 92% of the time

The most common words in 5-star reviews included "comfortable," "safe," "listens carefully," "like family," and "exceptional care"

When surveyed, Americans ranked a "positive connection" as the #1 factor in choosing a doctor — above ratings or office proximity

1 in 5 patients said a good doctor's appointment was nearly as satisfying as good sex — and women rated it even higher, with 24% of women saying a good doctor's appointment is more satisfying than good sex!

Zocdoc Zeitgeist: Cultural shifts, celebrity trends, and headlines are reflected in patient behavior

Celebrity news, social media trends, and healthcare coverage directly impacted demand. In a tumultuous year, visits reflected the mental state of patients:

Over half (57%) of Americans say this year's events have negatively affected their physical or mental health. Nearly one-third say both their physical and mental health have been affected.

Therapy bookings jumped into the top 10 visit reasons

For women, hormone replacement therapy bookings increased +95%, and menopause consults rose +52% year over year

Top-growing visit reasons for men included Botox (+45%) and therapy (+46%)

Searches and bookings spiked followed celebrity headlines: +436% in prostate cancer-related searches following President Biden's diagnosis +42% increase in weight loss appointments after celebrity weight loss announcements 54% YoY increase in mammogram screening among women, and 44% YoY increase in skin cancer screenings among men, amid celebrity PSAs.



"In 2025, patients weren't just navigating care, they were navigating culture," said Jess Aptman, Zocdoc's Chief Communications Officer. "Once-taboo topics like Botox, mental health, even menopause are now mainstream in both the cultural conversation and in Zocdoc bookings. And behind the scenes, women are doing the majority of the 'healthkeeping' — handling the care admin for themselves and their loved ones to ensure they stay on track."

AI became a first stop, not a destination

Patients increasingly turned to AI tools to begin their care journey but still booked in-person care with providers:

1 in 3 Americans used tools like ChatGPT for healthcare advice weekly

1 in 10 Americans turned to AI for healthcare advice every day

2026 predictions suggest this trend will grow, but human care will remain irreplaceable

Cost-conscious patients remain in-network, but are willing to self-pay for self-care

As healthcare costs rose, patients stayed in-network wherever possible — but still made room for wellness and elective spending:

92% of appointments were in-network

Nearly 5 in 6 bookings used commercial insurance

Looking at out-of-network and self-pay appointments, the top standout bookings (disproportionate to average) included plastic surgery consultations, filler, and anti-aging treatments

Patients prize speed to care

Despite AMN Healthcare reporting that national average wait times have increased to 31 days (up from 26 in 2024), patients on Zocdoc moved fast and were seen fast:

More than 1 in 3 (35%) Zocdoc patients had appointments within 48 hours of booking, and 51% of appointments were within 4 days of booking

Urgent care, psychiatry, ENT, and primary care were among specialties where patients were seen most quickly

Patients browse widely but stay loyal once they found "the one"

Patients were deliberate and discerning when choosing care:

Patients viewed an average of 21 providers before selecting a doctor

84% returned to the same provider for future appointments when rebooking in the same speciality

Loyalty was highest in specialties like ENT, allergy, podiatry, psychology, and physical therapy

The Patient Empowerment Index dropped to a 3-year low

Zocdoc's Patient Empowerment Index measures how much control and comfort patients feel in their healthcare journeys. The Index represents three core elements of patients' healthcare experience – access to care, comfort with providers, control over their healthcare. This year reflected declines in control and access:

Zocdoc Patient Empowerment Index number: 50.6 (down from 55.8 in 2024)

More Americans (6.2%) said they have "no control at all" over their care (an increase of 35% since 2023)

More Americans (18.6%) reported difficulty accessing care (a 25% increase from 2023)

Gender gaps widened: men reported more control and easier access; women reported more burden and less access

A Look Ahead: 2026 Predictions from Zocdoc founder and CEO

As a former physician from a 300-year tradition of doctors, Zocdoc founder and CEO, Oliver Kharraz, MD has seen a lot of healthcare trends come and go, and has a unique perspective on what's next for healthcare. Kharraz forecasts the following for 2026:

AI will become the go-to tool for pre-care tasks — symptom checks, refills, navigation — but patients will still expect human care for anything high-stakes or emotionally complex

— symptom checks, refills, navigation — but patients will still expect human care for anything high-stakes or emotionally complex In-network status will become non-negotiable as rising costs push patients to filter harder and expect insurance clarity upfront.

as rising costs push patients to filter harder and expect insurance clarity upfront. Transactional "fast-food" healthcare will struggle to meet long-term demand , especially for patients who want trusted relationships, not just convenience.

, especially for patients who want trusted relationships, not just convenience. Healthcare organizations will face pressure to improve access and throughput, or risk financial erosion due to provider underutilization and care delays.

Read the full report and dig into the findings here: zocdoc.com/whatpatientswant

