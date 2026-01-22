Zoe by Zone Introduces the Agentic Control Layer for ERP-Native Finance Intelligence and Autonomous Execution

The first capability delivers subscription intelligence in ZoneBilling to help teams identify risk, protect revenue, and move from insight to action

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading ERP-native financial operations platform, today unveiled Zoe by Zone, a breakthrough agentic orchestration layer designed to operate as a control and command cockpit for finance teams. Moving beyond passive automation, Zoe serves as the operational core for finance teams, coordinating Subject Matter Agents to execute complex tasks natively within the #1 AI Cloud ERP. By shifting work from manual data gathering to informed review and decision-making, Zoe helps teams move faster and with greater confidence.

Finance teams continue to face a persistent challenge: too much time spent searching for answers instead of acting on them. Today, routine questions about billing and subscriptions - from unbilled amounts and upcoming renewals to configuration issues and revenue risk - often require digging through ERP records, logs, and documentation, building saved searches, and manually interpreting complex setups. This manual effort slows response times and introduces avoidable errors.

Zoe serves as the intelligence and execution backbone across the Zone platform, intelligently routing complex objectives to specialized Subject Matter Agents. Rather than forcing teams to navigate fragmented dashboards or disconnected tools, Zoe introduces a unified interface that enables interaction with agents that understand accounting context and business rules, then orchestrates analysis and action directly within the ERP.

"The industry has reached an inflection point where 'AI features' are no longer enough," said Billie Miric, Global Head of Product at Zone & Co. "Finance requires an intelligence fabric that doesn't just surface data, but orchestrates execution. Zoe is the foundation of the agentic finance enterprise, removing friction for finance teams by shifting the cognitive tax of data-chasing to an autonomous digital workforce."

The first capability delivered through Zoe is subscription intelligence for ZoneBilling, which focuses on one of the most critical and risk-prone areas of financial operations: recurring revenue. With subscription intelligence, teams can identify unbilled subscriptions and value at risk, monitor upcoming renewals in the next 30, 60, or 90 days, and validate whether charges align with expected invoice amounts - all without leaving their ERP workflow. By shortening the time between insight and action, Zoe helps teams invoice faster, follow up on renewals earlier, and resolve discrepancies before they impact cash flow or customer trust.

Over time, Zoe will expand with a suite of subject matter agents across quote-to-cash, procure-to-pay, treasury, payments, payroll, and reporting. Centralized under a single orchestration layer, these agents operate on the same high-fidelity data, ensuring financial intelligence is consistent, compliant, auditable, and grounded in relevant business logic.

Subscription intelligence will be available first to select customers, with broader availability planned in the coming months.

To learn more about Zoe and Zone's approach to ERP-native finance intelligence, visit https://www.zoneandco.com/zoneai .

