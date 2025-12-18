Zone Customers Lead the Way: A Year of Measurable Outcomes and Momentum for Finance Teams

Record product innovation, industry recognition, and customer wins define a year of robust growth and impact for Zone and its global customer base.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading ERP-native financial operations platform, is honored to share a look back at a year defined not by our own milestones, but by the collective achievements of the customers and partners we're privileged to serve. In 2025, more than 4,500 companies in 57 countries relied on Zone's solutions as part of their journey - simplifying fragmented systems, automating manual work, and helping their teams move faster.

Every breakthrough this year reflects a spirit of collaboration; customers who challenge us, partners who extend our reach, and a Zone team energized by the privilege of working together. We're grateful to play a part in their progress and humbled by the trust placed in us to help tackle what's next. The result: less friction, more clarity, and finance teams empowered to lead their businesses forward.

In the past year, organizations relied on Zone to deliver outcomes that matter:

Over half a billion transactions reconciled : That's hundreds of hours back for finance teams, less manual checking and more time for the big decisions that move the business forward.

: That's hundreds of hours back for finance teams, less manual checking and more time for the big decisions that move the business forward. 10 million+ documents scanned : AP automation that doesn't just speed things up - it locks down security, eliminates bottlenecks, and allows teams to stop chasing paper.

: AP automation that doesn't just speed things up - it locks down security, eliminates bottlenecks, and allows teams to stop chasing paper. 25 million bank statements processed : Month-end-close went from "fire drill" to "done."For teams who dread audit season, imagine being ready before the questions are even asked.

: Month-end-close went from "fire drill" to "done."For teams who dread audit season, imagine being ready before the questions are even asked. 130,000+ bank accounts managed through ZoneReconcile : Real-time positions, instant visibility - so even the most complex organizations could make confident decisions in minutes, not days.

: Real-time positions, instant visibility - so even the most complex organizations could make confident decisions in minutes, not days. Over a million records processed with ZoneApprovals: Removing friction from day-to-day. No more bottlenecks, no more "where's that invoice?" delays. Just finance moving as fast as the business demands.

Zone's product updates in 2025 reflected customer needs at every step. The introduction of Zone AP Payments, the first ERP-native global payments solution, helps teams pay vendors anywhere in the world, instantly and securely - directly from their ERP. New direct bank connectivity for ZoneReconcile enables reconciliation with over 12,000 financial institutions, making month-end close even faster. And when compliance requirements shifted in Belgium, ZoneCapture ensured businesses could automate AP workflows and stay audit-ready, without disruption.

"Our customers' momentum is the real story. They're achieving results that speak for themselves, accelerating payments, automating reconciliation, and transforming reporting," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone & Co. "The numbers tell the truth. We're grateful for the trust our customers place in us, and we remain focused on delivering practical innovation that empowers finance teams to operate seamlessly and scale with confidence."

Zone's industry recognition this year - on the Inc. 5000 list, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, and with ZoneReporting honored in the G2 2025 Best Software Awards- reflects the results our customers are driving every day.

Finance leaders today are measured by outcomes, not by promises. In a world where transformation isn't optional, our customers show what's possible when operational bottlenecks are cleared, data is unified, and teams are empowered to focus on impact. Zone enters 2026 with a simple promise: to keep listening and to keep building what finance teams need to operate with clarity, control, and confidence - wherever business takes them.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies worldwide—including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Built on a unified platform architecture, Zone connects every finance workflow and applies embedded intelligence to deliver measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing—empowering finance teams to operate seamlessly today and scale confidently into the future.

