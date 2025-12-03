Zone & Co Strengthens Global Operations with Appointment of Joe Vayalattu as Chief Operating Officer

Leadership evolution deepens customer trust and sets the foundation for the next era of scale at Zone

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading ERP-native financial operations platform, today announced it has named Joe Vayalattu as Chief Operating Officer (COO), expanding his leadership role to oversee global operations. This move reinforces Zone's commitment to operational rigor and global readiness at a time when finance teams everywhere are demanding more from their technology partners.

Since joining Zone in 2024 as Chief Experience Officer, Joe has unified global Professional Services, Customer Success, and Support - raising the bar for what finance teams should expect from a partner and setting new standards for seamless, connected experiences. Joe's operational expertise, built over 12 years scaling high-growth SaaS businesses, has helped finance leaders navigate complexity, operationalize data, and unlock measurable value.

As COO, Joe will drive Zone's operational strategy worldwide - integrating processes, optimizing performance, and ensuring that every operational decision directly supports customer needs, partner trust, and long-term value creation. He will serve as a strategic partner to the CEO and executive leadership, focused on accelerating alignment and building a culture of continuous improvement that keeps Zone at the forefront of financial operations.

"Joe's impact at Zone is evident in every part of the business - from the way teams collaborate to the results our customers achieve," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone & Co. "Elevating Joe to COO is about more than continuity - it's about investing in the operational backbone that powers real, measurable impact for our customers and partners. Joe's leadership will help us deliver on our vision of finance teams that prioritize tangible value creation and operate at global scale with complete confidence."

Zone's operational evolution comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. As finance leaders face new pressures to move faster and deliver strategic value, Zone is responding with leadership that is proven, trusted, and laser-focused on enabling unstoppable finance teams worldwide.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies worldwide—including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Built on a unified platform architecture, Zone connects every finance workflow and applies embedded intelligence to deliver measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing—empowering finance teams to operate seamlessly today and scale confidently into the future.

