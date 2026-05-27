Zoetis (ZTS) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Zoetis slashed full-year guidance, triggering a roughly 21.5% single-session stock decline that erased significant shareholder value.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) shareholders lost approximately 21.5% of their investment -- roughly $23.91 per share -- on May 7, 2026, when the company reported Q1 2026 results that fell short of Wall Street expectations and simultaneously cut its full-year revenue outlook. Shareholders who lost money on ZTS are encouraged to submit their information here . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Zoetis reported Q1 2026 revenue that missed analyst consensus estimates, driven by weaker-than-expected U.S. companion animal sales and increased competitive pressure across its dermatology and pain franchises. The company simultaneously reduced its FY 2026 organic operational revenue growth guidance from the previously issued range of 3% to 5%, citing soft U.S. pet-care demand and macro-economic headwinds. Shares closed down approximately 21.50% on heavy volume.

The magnitude of the market reaction reflected the gap between management's prior outlook and reported results. On the Q4 2025 earnings call in February 2026, CEO Kristin Peck had guided investors to expect 3% to 5% organic operational revenue growth for fiscal 2026. CFO Wetteny Joseph had also acknowledged that Q4 2025 international revenue included an approximate 2.5% to 3.5% one-time sales acceleration that the company did not expect to recur -- a detail that made the subsequent miss and guidance cut even more significant to investors pricing the stock on forward expectations.

If you purchased Zoetis shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Investigation

Q: How much did ZTS stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.5% -- a decline of roughly $23,91 per share -- on May 7, 2026, after the company cut full-year revenue guidance. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Zoetis made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue growth outlook, the sustainability of its international sales performance, and the competitive pressures facing key product franchises. When actual results were reported, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ZTS investigation? A: Investors who purchased ZTS stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ZTS and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP