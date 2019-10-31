Zohar Swaine Joins PCS Retirement as Chief Operations Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Retirement, LLC (PCS), a leading provider of retirement plan solutions, is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Zohar Swaine to the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO), reporting to Mark Klein, CEO. Zohar will spearhead the buildout of the Operations and Technology infrastructure in support of growth strategies.

"We are fortunate that in Zohar we have an executive with a strong track record of delivering client-centric operational excellence and technological innovation," said Mark Klein, CEO of PCS Retirement. "We are thrilled to have his expertise as part of our management group."

Swaine brings over 20 years of corporate strategy and wealth management experience to PCS' executive team. Swaine most recently founded and served as president of Mink Hollow Advisors, a wealth management strategy consulting firm serving broker dealers and wealth management technology firms. Prior to Mink Hollow, Zohar served as Managing Director of Institutional Strategy and Product for TD Ameritrade.

"What I found most compelling about PCS was its history of innovation and unwavering support for financial advisors in the retirement plan space," said Swaine. "The organization's fiduciary DNA and client-first mentality presents great opportunities for accelerated growth. I'm looking forward to supporting our clients with market-leading use of technology, operational data, and predictive analytics."

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS acquired Aspire in July and the together provide recordkeeping services to 16,000 plans and 750,000 eligible participants representing more than $23 billion in assets under administration. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors, a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, IRA including Payroll Deduction, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

To learn more, visit https://www.pcs401k.com/

Contact:

Stephanie Wells Crona

PCS Retirement

(813) 326-8455

Stephanie.Crona@Aspireonline.com

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC

Related Links

https://www.pcs401k.com/

