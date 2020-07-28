Zola Couples Can Now Host Virtual Events Directly On Their Zola Wedding Website For Free

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zola , the ultimate one-stop-site for couples getting married, unveiled a free feature to support couples who are wedding planning during the coronavirus pandemic: Virtual Events . Couples can now host any wedding event directly on their beautiful Zola wedding website, and their loved ones can safely tune in from home. While large gatherings remain on pause, virtual events are continuing to gain momentum. Couples are seeking creative ways to celebrate their commitment to each other, and Zola anticipates that streaming will remain a regular component of weddings well into the future. In just three easy steps, couples can now host their virtual ceremony, wedding shower, or any other event in a way that is completely seamless, personal and stress-free. Virtual Events is just one of the many products Zola has rolled out to support couples, guests and vendors who have been affected by COVID-19. The company introduced a collection of change the date cards and reception-only invitations , wedding website announcement banners, non-medical-grade face masks , expert advice content , and many more tools which can be found on Zola's COVID-19 Complete Guide For Couples . Over one million couples have planned their wedding with Zola.

More than three quarters (76%) of Zola couples with wedding dates between July - October 2020 are still planning to have a wedding ceremony on their original date, and over one third (37%) are considering streaming their event. Additionally, over 1/3 (35%) of Zola couples are considering streaming a pre-wedding event, such as a wedding shower or bachelorette party. Zero couples are cancelling their wedding. While many couples are continuing to hold off on their larger reception, there is no doubt that couples are still eager to tie the knot and engage their guests through thoughtful, interactive experiences.

Virtual Events simplifies the entire streaming process for couples and guests into just a few clicks. Couples connect their Zoom account, add a virtual event to their Zola wedding website schedule, share the wedding website URL with their guests, and then start their event when it's showtime. Since the event is directly embedded into the couple's personalized Zola wedding website, it feels like a natural extension of the occasion as opposed to a conference call. Zola wedding websites can also be password protected, adding an important layer of comfort for every couple and guest in attendance. Easy-to-follow instructions and content about how to host or attend a virtual event can be found on Zola's Expert Advice hub.

"Zola's mission to take the stress out of planning has become more important than ever. Couples are searching for safe ways to celebrate without compromising any of the joy and togetherness that they expect to feel on their wedding day. No matter how, when or where events happen, the experience of getting married and attending a wedding should feel personal, authentic and magical," said Shan-Lyn Ma, Zola's Co-Founder and CEO. "We've dedicated the past few months to supporting our community in every way. Our heart goes out to all of our couples who have had to postpone their plans and navigate this time."

In addition to the launch of Virtual Events and the other products that Zola has introduced to support the wedding community during COVID-19, the company has continued to provide unmatched customer service. Zola's expert team of Advisors have received more calls and emails than ever before. Zola will continue to roll out innovative features and expert advice to address the most pressing wedding planning needs, and the company is committed to helping couples, guests and vendors now, forever, and always.

About Zola

We're Zola, the wedding company that will do anything for love. We support couples from engagement to wedding and newlywed life by combining compassionate customer service with smart technology. Since launching in 2013, we've helped simplify wedding planning for over 1 million couples with our registry, wedding websites, wedding stationery, and free suite of wedding planning tools, all in one place.

