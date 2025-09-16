Zonda and Fischer Homes Team Up on 2026 Virtual Concept Home

Partnership Blends Zonda's Consumer Insights and Fischer Homes' Design Expertise to Bring Innovation to Life.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda, the housing industry's leading provider of data and insights, and Fischer Homes, one of the nation's largest home builders, today announced their partnership on the 2026 Virtual Concept Home.

Showcased by NewHomeSource, the concept home is an immersive digital-first model that reimagines the way homes are designed and built.

The collaboration pairs Zonda's consumer-driven insights with Fischer Homes' award-winning design expertise and innovative approach to deliver a home that is both aspirational and attainable.

"As the leader in housing data and insights, Zonda is committed to helping the industry anticipate what's next," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "The 2026 Virtual Concept Home by NewHomeSource showcases how we can use consumer research and innovation to bring future-forward housing solutions to life—making homes more adaptable, inclusive, and inspiring for today's buyers."

The Virtual Concept Home changes homebuyer's journey in designing their new home. The virtual model offers an interactive walkthrough where homebuyers can instantly explore innovative layouts, multifunctional spaces, and flexible designs, to find a new home that fits their lifestyle.

Fischer Homes plans to bring the design from virtual to reality by constructing a physical model home, integrating consumer-driven features tested in the digital experience into future communities.

"At Fischer Homes, we offer a wide range of home styles thoughtfully crafted to reflect the way people live today," said Tim McMahon, CEO of Fischer Homes. "Partnering with Zonda on this virtual concept home allows us to push the boundaries of design, test bold new ideas, and ultimately deliver homes that balance creativity with practicality. We're excited to bring this concept from digital innovation to real-world construction."

The 2026 Virtual Concept Home by NewHomeSource will be unveiled at the International Builders' Show in Las Vegas in February 2026.

