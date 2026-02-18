Zonda and Fischer Homes Unveil the 2026 Virtual Concept Home

The Wellness Retreat-Inspired Home to Debut at the International Builders Show

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda, the housing industry's leading provider of data and insights, and Fischer Homes, one of the nation's largest home builders, have unveiled their innovative 2026 Virtual Concept Home. Designed as a fully virtual, wellness-driven living experience, the Concept Home reflects how today's buyers want to live—and how builders can plan more intentionally for the future.

Step inside the 2026 Virtual Concept Home by Fischer Homes and Zonda. A luxurious, well-retreat inspired home with two mood palettes and numerous design customization options.

Guided by the theme "Intentionally Designed to Live Well," the Concept Home demonstrates how thoughtful architecture, interior design, and product selection can work together to support comfort, balance, and everyday living. Rooted in biophilic design principles, the home integrates natural light, organic materials, calming color palettes, and seamless indoor-outdoor connections to create spaces that feel grounded, connected, and purposeful, supporting both physical and mental well-being.

The experience is delivered through interactive floor plans, curated design schemes, and intuitive digital visualization tools, allowing buyers to explore options and form an emotional connection with the home long before stepping into a physical space. From pre-sales engagement to buyer decision-making, the Concept Home highlights how technology can enhance personalization, build confidence, and strengthen the buyer journey.

"Immersive digital technology reframes the buyer experience by shifting it from a moment in time to an ongoing, informed journey," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "The Concept Home demonstrates how virtual tools can help buyers visualize possibilities, make more confident decisions, and engage earlier—while giving builders a smarter way to meet those expectations."

About the Home

The home features two distinct wellness-inspired retreats, each offering a different expression of intentional living.

One emphasizes holistic living and vitality, while the other is grounded, embodying restoration and focus.

Both designs illustrate how homes can support both physical and mental well-being through design.

"For Fischer Homes, the 2026 Virtual Concept Home gives us a chance to test bold ideas in a smart, intentional way and better understand what truly resonates with today's buyers," said Tim McMahon, CEO of Fischer Homes. "This collaboration allows us to thoughtfully evaluate how people live and what they want to see in their homes, particularly around wellness, and consider how our future designs can incorporate those needs in meaningful ways."

Experience it Online or In-Person

The 2026 Virtual Concept Home is available to explore beginning today at 2026concepthome.com and will be presented live at the International Builders' Show on Wednesday, February 18 at 10:30 a.m. at booth S4059, where attendees can experience a guided walkthrough and hear directly from the teams behind the project.

