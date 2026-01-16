ZONDA APPOINTS DON WALKER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF ADVISORY

Industry Veteran Brings 36 Years of Housing, Finance, And Investment Expertise to Strengthen Zonda's Advisory Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zonda the leading provider of housing market intelligence, advisory services, and technology solutions for the homebuilding industry, today announced the appointment of Don Walker as Executive Vice President of Advisory. In this role, Walker will support the continued growth and evolution of Zonda's Advisory practice, delivering strategic insights and actionable guidance to clients across the housing ecosystem.

Don Walker, Executive Vice President of Zonda's Advisory Services.

"Don brings deep experience across homebuilding, build-to-rent, and institutional investment, along with a strong operating and financial background," said Jeff Meyers, Chief Executive Officer of Zonda. "His leadership will strengthen our Advisory platform and enhance the value we deliver to clients as Zonda continues to grow."

Walker brings more than 36 years of experience leading high-performing teams and driving growth across the real estate industry. A recognized expert in build-to-rent (BTR), single-family rental (SFR), and homebuilding, he offers deep specialization in housing product planning, land banking, homebuilding M&A, recapitalization, and valuation of real estate portfolios. With experience as both a national homebuilder executive and a CFO, Walker uniquely bridges housing strategy and financial analysis—translating market insights into profitable, investment-ready strategies.

"We are beyond thrilled for Don Walker to join the Zonda team," said Tim Sullivan, Chief Advisory Officer. "Many of us have worked together over the past decades in a variety of organizations, so we are not only adding a talented advisor with great homebuilding and finance knowledge, but we are also adding a good friend. Don's experience in land banking and the build-to-rent will further elevate our existing services and expand our team.

Career Highlights

Spent 18 years at John Burns Research and Consulting as President, CFO, and Managing Principal, helping drive firm growth and expand advisory capabilities for homebuilders, investors, and developers





Served as First Senior Vice President and General Manager at McMillin Homes, leading the company's expansion into a Top 40 national homebuilder with approximately 2,000 annual closings





Previously held leadership roles at KPMG as Manager and Co-Director of the Real Estate Consulting Group, advising clients on strategy, valuation, and market analysis





Recognized industry thought leader and frequent speaker, currently serving as Vice Chair of the Urban Land Institute's Build-to-Rent (BTR) Council





Founding member of the San Diego State University Real Estate Advisory Board





Holds a B.S. in Real Estate Finance from San Diego State University and a Professional Certification in Accounting from UC San Diego

"Zonda's Advisory platform, supported by the incredible amount of information provided through its Enterprise data and Published Research, is uniquely positioned at the intersection of data, strategy, and execution," said Walker. "I'm excited to join such a talented team and help clients navigate today's complex housing environment with clarity, confidence, and actionable insight."

About Zonda

Zonda provides data-driven housing market solutions to the homebuilding industry. From builders to building product manufacturers, mortgage clients, and multifamily executives, we work hand-in-hand with our customers to streamline access to housing data to empower smarter decisions. As a leading brand in residential construction, our mission is to advance the home building industry, because we believe better homes mean better lives and stronger communities. Together, we are building the future of housing.

