Zone & Co Acquires Sudozi to Expand the System of Agency for Finance

Moves finance upstream into procurement, enabling earlier visibility and control over spend

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, the leading ERP-native, AI-powered financial operations platform, today announced the acquisition of Sudozi, an AI-powered procurement and vendor management platform. The acquisition moves Zone upstream into procurement, expanding the traditional finance system of record into a System of Agency that enables finance to shape business outcomes at the point of decision.

The combination addresses a longstanding constraint in legacy finance: the lag between decision and transaction. Traditional systems were designed to record what already happened, capturing invoices and reconciling payments after the fact. That worked when finance operated downstream, with visibility only after decisions were already made. But in a strategic enterprise, that reactive model is a liability. It starts to break when finance is expected to guide the business in real time. Zone moves finance upstream, closing the gap between departmental spending decisions and financial oversight, and turning procurement into a real-time signal for investment and risk management.

Sudozi was founded by a 3x CFO who experienced AP invoice chaos firsthand, and it was built to move finance upstream into real business spend decisions. By centralizing purchase requests and automating vendor management, Sudozi captures the intent to spend before it becomes a transaction. Its AI identifies duplicate vendors, flags compliance gaps and surfaces spending patterns before invoices ever enter the system, turning procurement into a critical signal for smarter financial operations.

"Finance shouldn't start at the invoice; it should start at the decision," said Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone & Co. "Most systems today are still built as systems of record. By integrating Sudozi's intake intelligence with Zone's execution engine and Zoe, our agentic orchestration layer, we're continuing to build something fundamentally different: a system of agency. A platform that doesn't just track what happened, but enables finance to actively shape what comes next."

With the addition of Sudozi, Zone now spans the full procure-to-pay lifecycle - from vendor request and onboarding through payment and reporting - within a unified, ERP-native platform. At the core is Zoe, Zone's agentic orchestration layer, which coordinates workflows across systems, and Zone Control Center, the command interface where finance teams can monitor, control, and act in real time.

"Finance teams have outgrown the tools they've been given," said Rose Punkunus, founder and CEO of Sudozi. "They're expected to guide the business, but are often brought in too late. Sudozi was built to move finance into the decision-making process. Joining Zone is the ultimate realization of that vision - it allows us to connect procurement intelligence directly into the operational flow of the ERP, giving customers the ability to drive smarter, AI-driven outcomes at every stage of the financial lifecycle."

"Sudozi centralized our procurement and expense operations and gave us something we never had before: the ability to approve spending before it happens and track budgets in real time." — Liat Halamish, Information Systems Engineer, ERGO Next.

Sudozi will continue to support its existing customers with uninterrupted platform access, now accelerated by Zone's global infrastructure and capabilities. By bridging the gap between purchase intent and payment execution, Zone continues to advance the System of Agency - empowering finance to move beyond recording the past to actively shaping the future.

To learn more about Zone & Co, please visit www.zoneandco.com.

About Sudozi

Sudozi is an AI-powered procurement and vendor management platform that helps finance teams engage earlier in spending decisions. By centralizing vendor intake, purchase requests, approvals, onboarding and renewals, Sudozi gives organizations greater visibility and control before invoices reach accounts payable. With embedded AI to guide users, surface insights, reduce duplication and strengthen compliance, Sudozi helps finance teams operate more proactively and confidently.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies worldwide—including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Built on a unified platform architecture, Zone connects every finance workflow and applies embedded AI intelligence to deliver measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing—empowering finance teams to operate seamlessly today and scale confidently into the future.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zone & Company Software