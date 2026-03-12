Zone Unveils Zone Control Center: The Command Interface for ERP-Native Agentic Finance powered by Zoe

Introducing a new operating model for the modern CFO - transforming the ERP into an intelligent system of agency.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, the pioneer of ERP-native agentic finance, today announced the launch of Zone Control Center. This release marks the next evolution of the "Agentic Control Layer" introduced earlier this year, providing finance teams with a unified command interface to orchestrate intelligence and action directly within the #1 AI Cloud ERP.

ERP systems were built to record transactions and maintain control - a foundation that remains critical. But as finance leaders are required to move in real time, record-keeping alone is no longer enough. Navigating menus, toggling between modules, and assembling reports to understand operational exposure creates what many now call the "context-switching tax" - time lost stitching together fragmented operational context instead of steering outcomes. While the ERP serves as the trusted system of record, Zone Control Center introduces a new operating model: finance as a system of agency. It serves as the primary cockpit for Zoe, Zone's agentic orchestration layer, allowing finance professionals to stop navigating menus and start directing outcomes.

"In January, we introduced the brain of the agentic enterprise with Zoe. Today, we are delivering the cockpit," said Billie Miric, Global Head of Product at Zone & Co. "By unifying visibility and action in one screen, Zone Control Center is moving beyond mere insight and enabling finance teams to orchestrate their entire operation with a level of clarity and speed that was previously impossible."

Zone Control Center serves as the bridge between the ERP's system of record and a future defined by autonomous execution. It provides a structured environment where human expertise and agentic intelligence converge. With the Control Center, Zoe's subject matter agents gain a centralized hub to execute tasks across the entire Zone platform. Whether it is managing subscription risk or automating reconciliations, the Control Center ensures that every action is grounded in real-time ERP data and consistent business logic.

The initial release of Zone Control Center is available to Zone's procure-to-pay clients using ZoneCapture. Within Accounts Payable, finance teams gain a unified, real-time view of invoice processing, approvals, payments, and operational metrics directly inside the ERP. By eliminating the need to navigate multiple modules or build manual reports, teams can proactively manage exceptions and streamline daily workflows. Pilot customers report up to 40% fewer clicks within their ERP system and significantly reduced reliance on manual dashboards and exports.

Zone Control Center is now available globally to ZoneCapture customers. Additional releases throughout 2026 will expand Zone Control Center across the entire Zone platform and progressively replace manual workflows with agentic interactions, establishing Zone as the ERP-native intelligence layer for users of the #1 AI Cloud ERP system worldwide.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies worldwide—including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Built on a unified platform architecture, Zone connects every finance workflow and applies embedded AI intelligence to deliver measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing—empowering finance teams to operate seamlessly today and scale confidently into the future.

