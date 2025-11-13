Zone & Co Delivers the 100-Day PE Playbook, Equipping CFOs with a Proven Framework for Value Creation After Private Equity Investment

Developed with insights from leading CFOs and PE advisors, designed to help finance leaders define priorities, sequence first moves, and build board trust from day one

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading ERP-native financial operations platform, today delivered the 100-Day PE Playbook, the definitive guide for CFOs to own their first 100 days after private equity investment closes.

The playbook answers what happens after the deal is signed. With investor expectations high and timelines tight, CFOs are expected to deliver clarity, control, and momentum immediately. The PE Playbook gives finance leaders a proven sequence - built around the SCALE-100 framework - to define priorities, sequence moves, and drive value when it counts most.

Backed by research from Deloitte , which highlights the dual role of PE-backed CFOs as both operators and strategic partners, this playbook is designed for leaders who want to make an impact from day one.

What's inside the playbook?

A five-pillar framework: SCALE-100, built for day 1 through day 100

SCALE-100, built for day 1 through day 100 Tactical guidance: across mandate, visibility, systems, cash and team

across mandate, visibility, systems, cash and team Thoughtful questions: to surface gaps early and avoid surprises later

to surface gaps early and avoid surprises later Practical insights: from CFOs and PE operators who've done it before

from CFOs and PE operators who've done it before Checklists and tools: to help you track momentum and stay focused

"The first 100 days define a PE-backed CFO's credibility. It's not about surviving the transition — it's about earning influence," said Chad Wonderling, Chief Financial Officer at Zone & Co. We built this playbook to give CFOs a clear sequence for where to focus, how to move, and how to drive value creation at speed. When finance leads with clarity and control, everything else follows."

As private equity continues to raise the bar, Zone is committed to arming CFOs with the frameworks and insights to lead confidently and deliver value in high-growth environments.

Download the playbook here .

