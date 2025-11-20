Zone & Co Launches First ERP-Native Global Payments Solution, Powered by TransferMate, Unlocking True End-to-End AP Automation

Finance teams can now move money worldwide, instantly, without leaving their ERP

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading ERP-native financial operations platform, today announced the launch of Zone AP Payments, the first ERP-native global payment solution for end-to-end AP automation. Built in partnership with TransferMate, the world's leading provider of embedded B2B payments infrastructure, Zone AP Payments combines invoice and payment processing for domestic and international vendors.

With Zone AP Payments, finance teams finally eliminate the patchwork of banking portals, manual steps, and compliance headaches that have long slowed down global AP. Now, customers can automate the full procure-to-pay cycle - approve, pay, and reconcile any invoice worldwide, all within the ERP, with same-day settlement and total visibility.

"Zone is again extending innovation for finance teams looking for friction-free scaling of their operations now for payments," said Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone & Co. "We designed Zone AP Payments to unify every step of AP and empower our customers to scale with confidence. Partnering with TransferMate has enabled our global customer base to access same-day payments both domestically and internationally, with one-click vendor payments and highly competitive FX rates - all within their ERP."

More than 1,200 customers already using Zone's AP Automation Suite can now move money to over 200 countries and in 140 currencies, instantly and securely, with real-time syncing and instant reconciliation. TransferMate's embedded, regulated payments network ensures that every transaction is fully compliant, traceable, and delivered at competitive rates. With Zone AP Payments, payments are up to 90% faster than traditional methods, with multiple payment options and live FX rates ensuring transparency and predictability.

"This partnership brings the power of TransferMate's global payments network directly into the ERP, transforming what was once a complex, multi-step process into a single, seamless action," said Gary Conroy, CEO at TransferMate. "Finance teams no longer have to choose between speed, control, and visibility – together with Zone & Co, we're making it possible to move money anywhere in the world instantly, securely, and with complete transparency."

Zone AP Payments expands Zone's procure-to-pay suite, joining ZoneCapture and ZoneApprovals to serve customers operating across borders, currencies, and complex business structures. The launch of Zone AP Payments, powered by TransferMate, marks the next evolution in Zone's unified global payments and treasury ecosystem. This step paves the way to further extend payment automation from AP into Accounts Receivable and comprehensive Treasury management, giving finance leaders even greater end-to-end control.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com and www.transfermate.com .

About TransferMate

TransferMate is a leading provider of embedded B2B payments technology, helping companies, software providers & financial institutions to streamline their global receivables, payments, & local account needs. TransferMate owns the largest E-Money / payment license network of any fintech, regulated in 92 jurisdictions and owning 99 licenses.

About Zone & Co

Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies worldwide—including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Built on a unified platform architecture, Zone connects every finance workflow and applies embedded intelligence to deliver measurable results like 94 % faster bookings and 90 % more efficient billing—empowering finance teams to operate seamlessly today and scale confidently into the future.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zone & Company Software