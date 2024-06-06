Zone & Co Names Joe Vayalattu as First Chief Experience Officer

Former Head of Client Services at Enfusion Joins the Executive Team to Lead Customer Success

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM and SYDNEY, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading provider of ERP-expanding software solutions for the CFO's office, today announces the appointment of Joe Vayalattu as its Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

Chief Experience Officer, Joe Vayalattu

With over a decade of experience in operational leadership roles within hyper-growth FinTech SaaS companies, Vayalattu will be responsible for leading Zone's mission to deliver a world-class customer experience tightly coupled with our software solutions. Under Vayalattu's direction, the global Professional Services and Customer Success teams will focus on providing a unified and seamless experience, fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration and creativity.

"Joe's track record of creating a successful culture of customer-first experiences in portfolio management and middle/back-office operations will be a huge asset to Zone & Co," said Thomas Kim, CEO at Zone and Co. "His skills and experience will be critical to our ongoing efforts to create an unparalleled experience for our customers at every stage of their journey with us."

Vayalattu most recently served as Managing Director, Global Head of Client Services at Enfusion, a global leader in investment management SaaS solutions, where he led the onboarding and client success teams that delivered transformational growth while maintaining a high degree of customer satisfaction. Prior to that, he held the positions of Derivatives Analyst at J.P. Morgan and an engineer designing electrical power systems.

"There are no shortcuts when it comes to building trusted partnerships with customers," said Vayalattu. "It requires an unwavering commitment to understanding and delivering business goals which is foundational for establishing long-term relationships. I very much look forward to utilizing my experience in building global, customer-centric teams to deliver continued value for Zone's customers in a world-class way."

This addition of Vayalattu comes on the heels of Zone's recent appointments of Chad Wonderling as Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Garrett as Chief Marketing Officer.

Zone also recently acquired UK-based Solution 7 , the creator of an award-winning financial reporting solution built with full drill down and drill back capabilities, from live ERP data into Microsoft Excel. This strategic move further enhanced the ability to bring together real-time data, intelligent automation and intuitive reporting that drives tangible benefits for customers.

To learn more about Zone & Co, please visit www.zoneandco.com .

About Zone & Co

Zone is reinventing the way companies approach back-office excellence, empowering finance leaders and their teams to scale and thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Its highly flexible platform enhances out-of-the-box ERP capabilities, offering maximum visibility and control over company operations. From complex billing & revenue recognition to AP automation and advanced FP&A reporting, Zone's unified platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP software, adapting precisely to evolving needs. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, Zone & Co is committed to delivering real-world solutions that deliver tangible results for its customers. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with hubs across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, Zone is dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise back-office management.

