Zone & Co Ranked Among North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year

News provided byZone & Company Software
Nov 19, 2025, 09:00 ET
The company's impact-driven growth earns repeat recognition on Deloitte's prestigious list, following a year of milestone achievements
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co, the leading ERP-native financial operations platform, today announced it ranked No. 369 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Marking the company's second consecutive year on the annual list, the achievement signals that lasting momentum comes not from hype, but operational impact and measurable results.
Zone's sustained growth in 2025 follows a year of significant milestones and continued innovation:
- The launch of direct bank connectivity for ZoneReconcile, empowering finance teams to securely connect with more than 12,000 banks and financial institutions across the U.S., Canada, and the EU, streamlining reconciliation and eliminating friction in treasury operations.
- Solution 7, Zone's Excel-based solution for ERP financial reporting, doubles its growth and surpasses 1,500 customers worldwide.
- A place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, further validating Zone's impact across the finance operations landscape.
- Being named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards (Best Data Analytics Software) for ZoneReporting, and earning 38 badges across 97 G2 Summer 2025 reports, including multiple Leader, High Performer, and Momentum awards for its ERP-native financial operations platform.
- The strategic addition of key executive talent: Chief Legal Officer Matt Campobasso, Global Head of Product Billie Miric, Global Head of Engineering Tony Wong and Chief Revenue Officer Steven Bachert - each bringing proven expertise to accelerate Zone's next phase of growth and customer success.
"Making the Fast 500 for a second year is a reminder that real progress doesn't come from chasing buzz - it comes from building for impact," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone & Co. "Our momentum is the result of listening to finance teams, solving their real problems, and earning their trust day after day. Growth is only meaningful if it's rooted in real outcomes, and that's what drives every decision we make. When you focus on making a measurable difference, the recognition follows."
"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."
To learn about how Zone & Co is helping finance teams scale for impact, visit zoneandco.com.
About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).
About Zone & Co
Zone & Co is the ERP-native financial operations platform trusted by over 4,000 companies worldwide, including Salesloft, Figma, and Avalara. Zone unifies billing, AP, reconciliation, and reporting across workflows - embedding finance-first intelligence directly within the ERP. By eliminating friction and unlocking measurable results like 94% faster bookings and 90% more efficient billing, Zone empowers finance teams to streamline operations today and scale confidently for tomorrow.
For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
[email protected]
*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.
SOURCE Zone & Company Software
