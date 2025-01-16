Zone & Co Welcomes Steven Bachert as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Expansion and Revenue Growth

Seasoned Executive Brings Decades of Experience Scaling Revenue Operations and Driving Transformational Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zone & Co , the leading provider of ERP-expanding software solutions for the CFO's office, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Bachert as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over three decades of experience driving transformational growth and scaling revenue operations across global markets, including work with venture capital and private equity-backed companies, Bachert will lead Zone's go-to-market strategy to accelerate its next phase of growth and expansion.

Steven Bachert, Chief Revenue Officer

Bachert's proven expertise in scaling organizations to achieve maximum profitability, aligning revenue strategies with market opportunities, and fostering high-performing teams makes him uniquely positioned to guide Zone through its ambitious growth journey. As CRO, he will oversee all revenue-generating functions across Zone's global markets, including sales and partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven to Zone during this pivotal stage of growth," said Thomas Kim, CEO of Zone & Co. "His extensive track record of building and leading global revenue organizations, coupled with his deep understanding of SaaS and FinTech industries, will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations, expand into new markets, and deliver seamless solution-focused software for CFOs and their teams worldwide."

Bachert joins Zone from Expana, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, leading global teams in high-growth commodity pricing and intelligence solutions for the food and non-food industries. Prior to Expana, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Enfusion, playing a key role in driving the company's successful 2021 IPO. At FourKites, he spearheaded astronomical growth, onboarding 350 Fortune 1000 clients and increasing valuation by over $1 billion during his tenure.

"I am incredibly honored to join Zone at such an exciting time in its journey," said Steven Bachert, Chief Revenue Officer at Zone & Co. "Zone's vision to redefine how organizations operate aligns perfectly with my aspirations. I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate growth, enhance customer value and solidify Zone's position as the go-to partner for finance transformation."

Throughout his career, Bachert has consistently excelled at aligning go-to-market strategies with market opportunities, driving exponential ARR growth, and fostering unified, customer-focused organizational cultures. His leadership at Enfusion saw the global revenue organization grow to over 200 team members across five continents, with a 75% year-over-year growth rate and a valuation increase of over $1 billion. Similarly, at FourKites, he drove the company's rapid ascent to unicorn status, delivering impactful results for clients like Walmart, Unilever and Kraft Heinz.

Bachert's appointment underscores Zone's commitment to scaling its operations and delivering unparalleled value to customers worldwide. His leadership will be pivotal in advancing the company's mission to redefine back-office operations through automation, innovation, and seamless ERP-native solutions.

Zone continues to experience rapid growth, bolstered by its innovative end-to-end platform strategy, expanding product portfolio, and focus on customer success. The addition of Steven Bachert to the organization marks another significant step forward as the company builds on its global momentum and positions itself for long-term success.

To learn more about Zone & Co, please visit www.zoneandco.com .

About Zone & Co

Zone is reinventing the way companies approach back-office excellence, empowering finance leaders and their teams to scale and thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Its highly flexible platform enhances out-of-the-box ERP capabilities, offering maximum visibility and control over company operations. From complex billing & revenue recognition to AP automation and advanced FP&A reporting, Zone's unified platform integrates seamlessly with leading ERP software, adapting precisely to evolving needs. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, Zone & Co is committed to delivering real-world solutions that deliver tangible results for its customers. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with hubs across Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia, Zone is dedicated to shaping the future of enterprise back-office management.

For more information, please visit: www.zoneandco.com or follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/zoneandco .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Zone & Company Software