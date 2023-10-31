Zoom Drain Launches New Franchise Location in the Auburn Area

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

OPELIKA, Ala., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise location in the Auburn, Alabama, area on Oct. 30th. Zoom Drain Auburn will proudly serve the Auburn/Opelika area and East Central Alabama, including the Montgomery/Prattville areas and surrounding communities. Currently, there are three Zoom Drain franchise locations in Alabama, with 58 total locations nationwide.

The local owners of the new Zoom Drain-Auburn are Richard Manry and Gina Moore. After graduating from Auburn University, for the past 25 years, Richard has been a medical/surgical device representative. Gina is also an Auburn University graduate. After 30-plus years as a speech and language pathologist, she elected to put her Master's in (school) Counseling to work. Both Richard and Gina's professions required being detail-oriented and servicing others. "We both know and understand the value of helping people and the requirement of exceeding customers' expectations, whether it's surgeons, patients, children, or parents; we listen and deliver expert service and satisfaction!" Richard and Gina commented.

Richard and Gina were impressed with Zoom Drain's attention to detail and commitment to hiring the best technicians who are not only great at drain/sewer cleaning but also vetted & background checked. "I've got kids and grandkids, so who I let come into my home or business is important," says Gina. Richard added: "Our technicians wear shoe covers; after job completion, they clean up after themselves. It's an honor to enter your home or place of business, and we promise to take care of them!"

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance, and various snake-cable sizes to fit the customer's needs. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners needing immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on consistently providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We cannot be any prouder to see the Zoom Drain Auburn team further expand our concept into more local communities," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "They have the full support of the corporate team behind them as they look to continue upholding our brand's stellar reputation."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/ .

About Zoom Drain:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 58 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Zoom Drain