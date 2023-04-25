Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Cincinnati, OH

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

CINCINNATI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Hillsboro, OH on April 24. Located at 7897 State Route 73, Zoom Drain of Cincinnati and Southern Ohio will proudly serve the surrounding areas. This is the first Zoom Drain franchise location in Ohio, with 44 total nationwide.

The owners of the new location are the mother-son team of Lannae and Alex Greene. Lannae previously spent close to 25 years in healthcare, working in Cincinnati-area hospitals before opening her own ultrasound practice, and continues to be very involved in local volunteer work. Her son, Alex, will serve as the lead technician and will slowly become more involved in the ownership of the business. The Greene's are native Ohioans – and excited to help their local community.

"After doing some research we were impressed with Zoom Drain's rapid growth and success," said Lannae Green, owner and General Manager of Zoom Drain in Cincinnati and Southern Ohio. "We loved that the leadership team gets to know their franchisees personally. Zoom Drain will be a great opportunity to serve our community, as the brand our neighbors throughout Cincinnati and the surrounding areas can trust for drain and sewer work and we are excited for what lays ahead."

Zoom Drain provides around the clock residential and commercial service centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers and homeowners in need of immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on always providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for both emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and there's never any additional cost for "off hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We are thrilled to have Lannae and Alex join the Zoom Drain team and bring their expert services to Cincinnati and Southern Ohio," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Drain and sewer emergencies are a nightmare for anyone, so offering skilled and reliable services to the Cincinnati community is a priority for us and we're looking forward to growing our brand in the area and beyond."

About ZOOM DRAIN:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services, focusing on repair, maintenance and installation – everything "below the drain." If it deals with wastewater, Zoom Drain deals with it, providing expertly-trained specialists to respond to both emergency service and planned maintenance, cleaning more drains in a year than most plumbers clean in their career. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Zoom Drain currently has 44 locations across the U.S and continues to grow! For more information about, please visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/.

