Zoom Drain Opens First Franchise Location in Delaware

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its first franchise location in the state of Delaware on Dec. 11. Located at 310 Ruthar Dr., Unit 6, Newark, DE 19711, Zoom Drain Delaware will proudly serve New Castle County and the surrounding counties of Kent and Sussex shortly. The Zoom Drain brand currently operates at over 58 locations nationwide.

The local owner of the new Zoom Drain location is Tim Miller, an experienced leader who spent the last 17 years in a variety of corporate roles focused on strategic growth. Working in strategy and corporate development positions for companies operating in diverse markets, Tim accumulated a wealth of experience to include time with a firm focused on sewer/drain inspection equipment manufacturing. He plans to leverage the analytical, financial, and team management skills he developed throughout his previous roles in his new Zoom Drain business in Delaware.

"Zoom Drain's strategy to be a leading provider of a niche, but necessary, set of services within the broader home services market was very compelling to me and what initially led me to pursue the brand's franchising opportunity," said Miller. "I have strong confidence in the local team we've put together and am extremely excited to work in a business that does right by its customers and employees."

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance, and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners needing immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on consistently providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We're lucky to find franchisees like Tim, who have such a well-rounded understanding of team management," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "We're thrilled to see him expand our brand's presence into Delaware for the first time."

To learn more about Zoom Drain, visit www.zoomdrain.com/delaware

About Zoom Drain:

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 60 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Zoom Drain