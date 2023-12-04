Zoom Drain Welcomes New Franchise Location in Northwest Raleigh

News provided by

Zoom Drain

04 Dec, 2023, 17:33 ET

Trusted Name in Drain and Sewer Services Set to Support Local Property Managers, Contractors, Plumbers & Homeowners with 24/7, 365 Drainage Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Drain – a leading operator of drain and sewer services – opened its newest franchise in Northwest Raleigh on Dec. 4. Currently, there are three Zoom Drain franchise locations in North Carolina, with 59 total nationwide.

The new location is owned and operated by Boone Adams. Adams and his family have spent the last 15 years in the great city of Raleigh. They are intrinsically connected to the city and are excited to provide essential, unparalleled drain and sewer services to the Raleigh area, including Wake Forest, Cary, Apex, and beyond.

Adams is a manager and entrepreneur with over 15 years of business experience. He spent most of his career in the technical management sector, where he flexed his management experience as the IT/business manager for a global support center with more than 150 technicians who serviced a client database of over 80,000. He also worked in logistics and divisions, focusing on brand identity and marketing, doubling annual returns in only two years. Boone holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree and furthered his education at Capitol College in Laurel, Md., achieving a Master's Degree in Information Systems and Business Management.

Adams was drawn to Zoom Drain's unique, effective business model. He believes his customer service experience will prove invaluable during interactions with customers, business managers, and owners.

"Achieving success in a plumbing services business like Zoom Drain demands a synergy of technical proficiency and business acumen," says Adams. "My background in business management has provided me with the essential foundational skills required, including financial management, marketing strategies, superior customer service, and effective strategic planning."

Zoom Drain provides around-the-clock residential and commercial services centering on drain and sewer cleaning, sewer pipe video inspections, grease trap maintenance, and much more. From clogged sinks and bathtubs to main sewer line blockages, Zoom Drain utilizes five different drain cleaning machines and a custom hydro-jetter to tackle any sewage issue that arises. Customers include commercial property managers, contractors, plumbers, and homeowners needing immediate solutions to drain and sewage issues.

Zoom Drain prides itself on consistently providing swift, dependable service by expertly-trained specialists for emergency and planned maintenance service needs – everything that has to do with wastewater management. Zoom Drain is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, and there's never any additional cost for "off-hours" service such as nights, weekends, or even holidays.

"We're excited to welcome Zoom Drain Raleigh Northwest to our expanding family of service providers," says Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "Boone and his team's eagerness to bring their expertise to the Raleigh community underline their dedication to delivering reliable and consistent service through their world-class technicians. Zoom Drain's core ethos revolves around customer satisfaction, and they remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering nothing less than the absolute best."

To learn more about Zoom Drain Raleigh Northwest, visit https://www.zoomdrain.com/

About Zoom Drain:
Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

Media Contact: Alec Miszuk | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (630) 484-0797

SOURCE Zoom Drain

