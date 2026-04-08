Zoom Room Appoints Jackie Mendes as Senior VP of Franchise Development

Growing Dog Training Brand Adds Experienced Franchise Development Veteran to Power Next Phase

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room, the revolutionary indoor dog training gym, has named Jackie Mendes Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, the latest in a series of executive hires as the company strengthens its leadership team and prepares for a new wave of growth.

Jackie Mendes Headshot

Mendes brings more than 25 years of experience in the fitness and wellness industries, serving in franchise sales and business development roles. She's held roles at globally recognized brands including F45 Training, World Gym International, Perspire Sauna Studio and RealRyder Indoor Cycling International. In addition to her corporate leadership background, Mendes is a Perspire Sauna Studio franchisee in Texas, providing her with hands-on experience in franchise operations.

In her new role, Mendes will focus on recruiting high-quality, business-minded franchise partners to drive Zoom Room's national expansion and further cement the brand's reputation as the premier space for dogs and their families.

"Zoom Room stands alone as the only indoor dog training gym in the U.S. built around socialization and community. It's true experiential retail for dog lovers, paired with a scalable model that's lower-cost, labor-light and operationally efficient," said Mendes. "I am excited to help grow and scale a brand that is so valuable to dogs and their owners."

Zoom Room continues to experience strong demand from franchisees seeking to build community-centered businesses rooted in dog socialization, training, and enrichment. With a proven operating model, cutting edge technology and proprietary training methodology, the brand is focused on expanding its franchise system to 550 locations by 2030 while supporting existing franchise owners.

"Jackie brings a powerful combination of franchise expertise and a passion for community-driven business that will be instrumental as we continue on our growth path forward and expand our pipeline of high-quality franchise partners," said Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room.

To learn more about Zoom Room and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://zoomroom.com/franchise/.

About Zoom Room Dog Training

Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as one of the Top 40 fastest-growing consumer service brands in the United States per the Inc 5000 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. Accolades include rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and their esteemed list of Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Learn more at https://zoomroom.com/.

Media Contact: Katrina Arsenijevic, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (773) 849-2797

SOURCE Zoom Room