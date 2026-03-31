Zoom Room Names Former Petco CEO Ron Coughlin Chairman of the Board as Brand Accelerates National Expansion

Petco Strategy Veteran Soumik Chatterjee Joins Franchise as CFO

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room, the revolutionary indoor dog training gym, has brought two leaders into the organization with decades of experience with iconic consumer and pet brands. Ron Coughlin has been named Chairman of the Board and Soumik Chatterjee joins Zoom Room as Chief Financial Officer.

Zoom Room has brought two leaders into the franchise organization with decades of pet and consumer experience. Ron Coughlin has been named Chairman of the Board and Soumik Chatterjee joins Zoom Room as Chief Financial Officer.

The strategic appointments come as Zoom Room accelerates its national footprint, targeting 550 locations by 2030, following its recent ranking as No. 1 in the Dog Training category on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500® list for exceptional performance in unit growth, financial strength stability and brand power.

Ron Coughlin, Chairman of the Board

Coughlin brings more than 30 years of experience growing some of the world's most recognized consumer brands including PepsiCo, HP, and Petco. As CEO of Petco, he repositioned the company as a pet health and wellness leader, adding seven million customers, expanding revenues by over 40%, growing the veterinary footprint from single digits to over 280 locations, and more than doubling the digital and services businesses. Previously, Coughlin held senior leadership roles at HP, leading the $33B Personal Computing division to double-digit growth, and at PepsiCo, where he oversaw global marketing for Tropicana and PepsiCo Beverages International and led franchise system initiatives.

As Chairman of the Board, Coughlin will work closely with Zoom Room CEO Mark Van Wye and the management team, providing guidance on strategy, talent development, industry relationships, and long-term value creation.

"Zoom Room is the clear leader in the dog training space, serving a rapidly growing and underserved market," said Coughlin. "What drew me to Zoom Room is the clarity of their model: recurring visits, community-based socialization, and a training methodology that actually works. The brand has a powerful mission, a highly scalable franchise model, and a visionary founder. I'm excited to support the team as they expand awareness, grow the franchise system, and continue maturing the business operationally."

Soumik Chatterjee, Chief Financial Officer

Chatterjee brings more than 20 years of experience in strategy, finance, and transformation across Fortune 500 companies, including Petco, HP, Qualcomm, Capital One, and Accenture. Most recently at Petco, he served as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, playing a key role in transforming the brand from a declining retailer to an omni-channel leader in pet health and wellness. During his tenure, he scaled the services business to over $200 million, drove 40% revenue growth, and led the company through a successful IPO.

In his new role as CFO, Chatterjee will bring world-class operating discipline, financial rigor, and executional excellence to support the brand's national franchise expansion.

"Zoom Room has built a highly differentiated platform in dog training, with a proprietary curriculum, training methodology, and technology, as well as exceptional unit economics and incredibly high customer satisfaction," said Chatterjee. "I am thrilled to help fuel the growth ahead and contribute to a mission that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of pets and their owners."

Positioned for the Next Phase of Franchise Growth

Zoom Room continues to experience strong demand from franchisees seeking to build community-centered businesses rooted in dog socialization, training, and enrichment. With a proven operating model, and proprietary training methodology, the brand is focused on expanding its franchise system to 550 locations by 2030 while supporting existing franchise owners.

"These two appointments mark a pivotal moment for Zoom Room," said Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room. "Ron and Soumik bring the kind of operating discipline and strategic clarity that allow us to scale without losing what makes Zoom Room work: our focus on socialization, our commitment to franchisee success, and our belief that training should transform the lives of dogs and their owners."

To learn more about Zoom Room and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://zoomroom.com/franchise/.

About Zoom Room Dog Training

Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as one of the Top 40 fastest-growing consumer service brands in the United States per the Inc 5000 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. Accolades include rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and their esteemed list of Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Learn more at https://zoomroom.com/.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Zoom Room