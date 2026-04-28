Zoom Room Elevates Training Standards Nationwide with Appointment of Renowned Dog Expert Darris Cooper

Industry Authority Joins to Lead Program Development and Deepen the Human–Dog Connection

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room, the pioneer of indoor dog training gyms, today announced the appointment of Darris Cooper as Director of Training and Socialization, marking a significant milestone in the brand's continued rise as the category leader in modern dog training. A nationally recognized authority in canine behavior, training and pet lifestyle, Cooper brings a blend of executive leadership, cultural influence and frontline expertise that will further cement Zoom Room's position at the forefront of science-based, relationship-driven training.

Darris Cooper, Director of Training and Socialization at Zoom Room

With more than 15 years' experience shaping the trajectory of the pet industry, Cooper has held influential leadership roles at some of the country's most notable brands, including Petco and Best Friends Pet Care. In these positions, he expanded national training programs, drove consumer engagement and advanced evidence-based care standards. Widely respected as a changemaker, Cooper is playing a pivotal role in accelerating the industry's shift away from aversive training methods – most notably helping lead the removal of shock collars from Petco stores nationwide – a move that sent a clear signal about the future of humane, effective dog training.

In his new role, Cooper will lead Zoom Room's proprietary program development, work alongside our trainers and industry to strengthen and align standards across the system and further define the brand's socialization methodology across the fast-growing franchise brand. Cooper believes that working at the intersection of strategy and execution provides a unique opportunity to influence meaningful change for the dogs who are entrusted to our care and training.

"I am here because Zoom Room is the first and only brand that has built a scalable system around creating better behavior and strengthening relationships through socialization," said Cooper. "The motto 'We don't train dogs; we train the people who love them' is not a marketing line. It is an accurate description of what happens in the room, and it reflects everything I believe about how training should work."

Cooper is a trusted media voice and advocate for modern pet care. As a judge on ABC's The American Rescue Dog Show, he brought national attention to rescue advocacy. He's collaborated with leading industry organizations such as the IAABC Foundation and the Association of Professional Dog Trainers and holds certification through the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers, in addition to being a Fear Free Certified Animal Trainer.

"Darris and Zoom Room share the same belief: the goal is a dog that's calm, confident, and genuinely prepared for real life. He's spent his career advocating for that outcome, and we built an entire franchise system to deliver it. Having him lead our training and socialization standards is exactly where both paths were always heading," said Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room. "The next generation of pet parents is paying close attention to how their dogs are trained and who they trust with that relationship. Darris understands that responsibility. He's helping us define what modern, science-based, positive-reinforcement training looks like when it's designed for every dog owner — at national scale."

Added Ron Coughlin, Chairman of Zoom Room and former CEO of Petco: "Darris is one of the world's foremost training leaders and voices for Positive Training. He will be an incredible asset for our franchisees and a catalyst for Zoom Room to reach new heights."

Zoom Room continues to experience strong demand from franchisees seeking to build community-centered businesses rooted in dog socialization, training, and enrichment. With a proven operating model and proprietary training methodology, the brand is focused on expanding its franchise system to 550 locations by 2030 while supporting existing franchise owners.

To learn more about Zoom Room and its franchising opportunities, please visit https://zoomroom.com/franchise/.

About Zoom Room Dog Training

Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as the No. 1 dog training franchise on Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Learn more at https://zoomroom.com/.

Media Contact: Katrina Arsenijevic, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (773) 849-2797

SOURCE Zoom Room