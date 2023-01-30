Zoom Room, Revolutionary Indoor Dog Training Gym, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

The Latest Addition to 5WPR's Exploding Pet Practice That Has Met the Increased Demands of the Industry Brought on by the Pandemic – Expected to Grow by 143% by 2030

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for revolutionary indoor dog training gym, Zoom Room. With a focus on training dog owners, Zoom Room provides classes that support building a world with happy dogs that can enjoy an exceptional quality of life as loving companions.

5WPR will support all national and regional media relations efforts for Zoom Room, building awareness for the brand, current locations, and fast-growing expansion to new locations.

Zoom Room is another great win for 5WPR - the agency has been explosive in the pet space. 5WPR's Pet PR practice specializes in educating and supporting pet parents to find top-tier solutions for their pets with clients including Snoop Doggie Doggs, Lucy &Co., and the Children's Place line of pet pajamas.

"Since 2020, there has been a surge of pet adoptions across the country – with this fast growth there's even more demand for services that support training and socialization," said 5WPR CEO Dara Busch. "We look forward to working with Zoom Room to help them continue to diligently build their profile as the leading dog training brand with unparalleled customer loyalty."

"I can speak for all of us at Zoom Room that we are beyond impressed with the vision and capabilities of the entire 5W PR team," said Zoom Room CEO Mark Van Wye. "This partnership represents our next important step in bringing Zoom Room to even more communities across the U.S."

5W Public Relations helps pet brands build authentic and meaningful relationships with customers. Our award-winning consumer division works with clients to tailor messages and strategies that speak to its key customers in different and meaningful ways.

About Zoom Room

Founded in 2007, Zoom Room® is a venture-backed and revolutionary indoor dog training gym with locations across the U.S. With an emphasis on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education and the value of interactive learning, the company aims to strengthen the bond and communication between dogs and their owners. Ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, Zoom Room's key revenue streams include dog training classes, socialization events and retail products. Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners who love to socialize with their dogs and embrace positive dog training methods in a fun, friendly environment for working out with your dog. They are the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps , and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids . Rooted in the belief that it's important to give back to the community, Zoom Room works closely with animal rescue and welfare organizations both locally and nationwide. Learn more at https://zoomroom.com/.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations