Zoomcar Launches 'Zoomcar Cabs': Affordable Car Rentals with Drivers as a New Offering

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR), India's leading car-sharing marketplace, has announced the launch of Zoomcar Cabs, as a pilot in Bengaluru, that provides commercial cars with professional drivers at the best prices. Expanding beyond its successful self-drive offerings, this expansion into chauffeur-driven services marks Zoomcar's commitment to diversifying its offerings and enhancing customer experiences.

Zoomcar Cabs stems from a clear need expressed by Guests for a reliable, transparent alternative to traditional cab services, as Guests often compare self-drive options with chauffeur-driven services. In the last 6 months, Zoomcar has significantly improved profitability and is now strategically investing in new product lines to meet growing demand and elevate the overall customer experience.

In the current cab market, options are often limited only to selecting a car category like sedan, hatchback, etc, leaving customers uncertain about the exact car model or the condition of the car they will receive. Zoomcar's AI technology in cataloging, pricing, and image enhancement ensures every inventory item is unique, so Guests have the benefit to select the exact car model, see reviews and ratings by other Guests, car quality and condition preferences like year make, age, boot space, etc. Additionally, Guests simply need to add their pick up or start location on the Zoomcar app and have full control of their stops, route, destination, etc without the need to update it on app. Zoomcar Cabs offers the freedom to book a car for as little as two hours to extended periods of over 30 days.

Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO, Zoomcar said, "The launch of Zoomcar Cabs reflects Zoomcar's focus on listening to customer feedback and delivering tailored solutions with an added layer of transparency and flexibility that sets it apart from other apps. Guests can effortlessly book their preferred vehicles, whether for self-drive or with a driver, all through the single Zoomcar app — eliminating the need for multiple apps to meet their travel needs."

These technological advancements position Zoomcar to offer a seamless, scalable service that sets a new standard in the cab industry. The Bengaluru pilot serves as a beta project to validate this model, with plans for expansion to other cities in 2025 based on its success. These unique features set Zoomcar Cabs apart from other cab services and apps, ensuring Guests experience a combination of diversity, quality, choice and freedom. Whether for business trips, family vacations, or everyday commutes, Zoomcar Cabs is designed to meet diverse use cases, ensuring comfort, reliability, and affordability.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

