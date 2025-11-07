LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset trading platform Zoomex has officially announced its role as a Diamond Sponsor of CCCC Lisbon 2025. As a top-tier partner of this year's event, Zoomex will feature its latest brand showcase and immersive interactive experiences at Booth L2, highlighting the theme of "Speed & Trust" to redefine the future of trading.

Zoomex Becomes Diamond Sponsor of CCCC Lisbon 2025, Showcasing at Europe’s Premier Crypto Event

As one of Europe's most influential blockchain and crypto conferences, CCCC Lisbon will take place from November 14 to 16, gathering industry leaders, institutions, and innovative projects from around the world to explore the latest trends and future directions in digital assets.

Exploring a More Intuitive Trading Future

Zoomex has always been committed to lowering trading barriers through technological innovation and minimalist design, allowing global users to participate in crypto markets more easily and securely. Its presence at CCCC Lisbon marks a further deepening of Zoomex's European market strategy and demonstrates its growing influence on the international stage.

"CCCC Lisbon gives us an opportunity to engage directly with global users and industry partners," said Pony M., Zoomex's Marketing Director. "Through this exhibition, we hope to showcase how a trading platform can strike a new balance between experience, speed, and trust."

Booth Highlights: Where Speed Meets Trust

At Booth L2, Zoomex will center its exhibition around the theme of "Where Speed Meets Trust", offering a visually striking and interactive space. The booth will also showcase Zoomex's innovative spirit in the intersection of sports and fintech.

Attendees can participate in on-site interactive games and check-in experiences, with chances to win exclusive prizes such as:

Autographed Haas F1 Team T-Shirts

Signed Jerseys and Shoes by Emiliano Martínez

Limited edition Zoomex welcome packs and branded merchandise

Through multi-dimensional interactions, Zoomex aims to explore new possibilities in trading innovation and brand engagement with attendees.

Expanding Global Presence and Continuing Cross-Border Partnerships

This participation represents another milestone in Zoomex's global brand expansion strategy. Following its partnerships as the official partner of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and collaboration with Emiliano Martínez, the 2022 World Cup Golden Glove winner as brand ambassador, Zoomex continues to embed the spirit of speed, precision, and trust into its products and experiences, enabling global users to enjoy more efficient, transparent, and user-focused trading.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform serving over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. With a core philosophy of "Simple × Intuitive × Fast", Zoomex optimizes its matching engine and minimalist interface to deliver millisecond-level trading response and a seamless user experience.

As the official partner of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the speed and precision of the racetrack into trading services. In addition, world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez serves as its global exclusive brand ambassador, enhancing brand reputation and user trust. Zoomex holds regulatory licenses, including Canada MSB, US MSB, US NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has passed Hacken security audits, committing to a faster, safer, and more accessible global digital asset trading environment.

HAAS Announces Lucky Draw Offering $50,000 in Prizes

