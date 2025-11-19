LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset trading platform Zoomex, as the diamond sponsor of CCCC Lisbon 2025, made a successful appearance at the two-day crypto event. With its core strengths of "simple and user-friendly, secure and transparent, user-first," Zoomex stood out as one of the most prominent trading platforms at this European crypto gathering.

Zoomex Successfully Concludes CCCC Lisbon 2025: Igniting Europe’s Crypto Stage with a Minimalist and Secure Trading Experience

During the exhibition, the Zoomex team engaged in in-depth discussions with industry leaders, institutional partners, KOLs, and media from around the world, exploring topics such as trading experience innovation, user security standards, and global brand strategy. These exchanges laid a solid foundation for Zoomex's further expansion in the European market.

Minimalist Trading Experience and Transparent Systems Steal the Spotlight

At CCCC Lisbon 2025, Zoomex showcased its core product experience built around "faster, simpler, more transparent" trading, including:

Faster order execution and streamlined trading paths for a more intuitive, uncluttered trading experience

Non-mandatory KYC processes, providing users with greater freedom and smoother trial experiences

Transparent and secure mechanisms, enhancing user trust through multi-layered risk control and verifiable security architecture

An international brand layout built through global sports and motorsport collaborations, reflecting the platform's rapid expansion and global strategic vision

These features attracted continuous attention from industry media, KOLs, and partners, with active engagement and lively discussions at the booth.

Haas F1 + Emiliano Martínez Dual Collaboration Boosts Brand Momentum

During the exhibition, Zoomex also highlighted two major global sports partnerships:

Official partner of the MoneyGram Haas F1 team

Global exclusive brand ambassador Emiliano Martínez, World Cup-winning goalkeeper

At the booth, Zoomex presented the collaborations through co-branded visuals, themed displays, and interactive content, including:

MoneyGram Haas F1 partnership-themed visuals

Emiliano Martínez global brand ambassador display

Joint global brand content presentation

The combination of racing speed, championship spirit, and blockchain innovation made Zoomex the focus of attention for young users, sports fans, partners, and international media.

Engaging Interactions Deliver High Participation at the Booth

Throughout the event, Zoomex designed a series of offline interactions to bring users closer to the platform, including:

Social media interaction tasks

Token lucky wheel activities

lucky wheel activities Light user interviews and KOL exchanges

In-depth media discussions and industry insights

These interactions created high engagement and visibility at the booth, allowing users to experience and understand Zoomex's product philosophy of "minimalist, user-friendly, and user-centric" in a relaxed environment.

Deepening Global Expansion and Strengthening European Strategy

Zoomex stated that, as global user demand for "security," "transparency," and "optimized trading experience" continues to rise, the platform is accelerating:

Localized user services in Europe

Expansion of global sports event collaborations

International media matrix development

Deepening user education content (Zoomex Academy)

In the future, Zoomex will continue to uphold the "user-first" principle, providing a more reliable digital asset trading platform for global users through more intuitive product experiences, transparent security systems, and a global strategic layout.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. With the core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," the platform is committed to delivering high-performance, low-barrier trading experiences. By optimizing the matching engine and user interaction processes, Zoomex supports millisecond-level order execution and enhances usability through a minimalist interface.

As the official partner of the Haas F1 team, Zoomex demonstrates speed, precision, and cutting-edge technology both on the track and in trading. Zoomex is also proud to announce a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, further strengthening brand image and user trust through his professional spirit and global influence.

The platform also prioritizes security and compliance, holding regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, US MSB, US NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has undergone audits by blockchain security firm Hacken. With flexible identity verification and a free trading system, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible trading environment for users worldwide.

