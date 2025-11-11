VICTORIA, Saychelles, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cryptocurrency exchange Zoomex today announced that it has officially joined the Korea CODE VASP Alliance (Connect Digital Exchanges) and completed integration with the Travel Rule compliance system. This key technological integration marks Zoomex's adherence to the security and transparency standards required under FATF travel rule framework for digital asset transactions.

Zoomex Officially Joins CODE VASP Alliance

The CODE VASP Alliance was established in 2022 to help Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) meet Travel rule compliance. Through this system, exchanges can securely transmit encrypted sender and receiver identity information during asset transfers, aligning with international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"For us, compliance is not just a procedural requirement — it's a foundation of trust." — Jerry Hsu, Zoomex CEO. Successfully completing the technical integration with the CODE system is a vital step toward ensuring transaction security and enhancing information transparency. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening our infrastructure."

This collaboration not only enhances transaction security and system transparency but also provides users with a stable and trustworthy trading environment tailored to the global market.

In addition to joining CODE, Zoomex holds multiple regulatory licenses, including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed a security audit by Hacken, a leading international cybersecurity firm. Zoomex remains committed to building a more reliable, transparent, and compliant digital asset trading ecosystem.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering more than 600 trading pairs. Guided by its core values of "Simple × Intuitive × Fast," Zoomex delivers millisecond-level trade execution and a seamless user experience through its optimized matching engine and minimalist interface.

As the official partner of the Haas F1 Team and exclusive global brand ambassador Emiliano Martínez (World-Class Goalkeeper), Zoomex extends the speed and precision of the racetrack into its trading services.

About the Korea CODE VASP Alliance

The Korea CODE VASP Alliance is a consortium of leading Korean cryptocurrency exchanges dedicated to advancing compliance and regulatory standards in the digital asset sector.

The alliance promotes the adoption of the CODE Travel Rule solution, ensuring transparency and traceability in crypto transactions in line with global anti–money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) standards.

Its mission is to foster a safer and more reliable crypto environment for users and industry stakeholders alike.

