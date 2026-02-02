Zoomex Unveils "ZOOMEX Welcomes You Home": A Premium Trading Initiative for Europe Featuring $4,000 Incentives and Elite Sporting Access

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomex, the pioneer in high-performance cryptocurrency derivatives trading, today announced the launch of "ZOOMEX Welcomes You Home" a flagship promotional campaign specifically curated for the European market. Running from January 20 to February 22, 2026, the initiative redefines user acquisition by blending high-stakes trading rewards with the pinnacle of global sports: The FIFA World Cup and Formula 1.

ZOOMEX Welcomes You Home Up to $4,000 Deposit Rewards

This campaign marks a strategic expansion for Zoomex in Europe, offering an industry-leading $4,000 welcome package and exclusive VIP experiences designed for traders who demand both liquidity and luxury.

Bridging Digital Assets with Global Icons

"At Zoomex, we don't just offer a platform; we offer a gateway to a lifestyle," said the Zoomex Marketing Directorate. "'ZOOMEX Welcomes You Home' is a tribute to our European community. By integrating rewards like F1 VIP access and World Cup tickets, we are aligning the adrenaline of professional trading with the world's most prestigious sporting arenas."

The Rewards Architecture

The campaign is segmented into two elite tiers, ensuring a tailored experience for every level of market participant.

I. The Retail Vanguard: Accelerated Growth

New European users can scale their portfolios through a structured incentive path:

Instant Onboarding: A $10 USDT bonus upon mobile verification.

A $10 USDT bonus upon mobile verification. The Power-Up Deposit: Tiered rewards including a $150 Bonus + $50 Token package for mid-tier depositors.

Tiered rewards including a package for mid-tier depositors. Volume Milestones: Scalable rewards for active traders, reaching up to $200 in direct trading bonuses.

II. The VIP Sovereign: High-Octane Perks

For institutional and high-volume traders migrating from other exchanges, Zoomex offers a "Red Carpet" transition:

Capital Match: Direct bonuses and vouchers totaling up to $4,000 .

Direct bonuses and vouchers totaling up to . Priority Wealth Management: Exclusive 5-day fixed-term financial products with prioritized subscription limits.

Exclusive 5-day fixed-term financial products with prioritized subscription limits. The Podium Prizes: The highest-volume traders will compete for: The World Cup Experience: A $1,000 ticket to football's greatest stage. The F1 VIP Circuit: A $5,000 VIP One-Day Pass to the pinnacle of motorsport. BTC Alpha Airdrops: $500 BTC rewards for the top 10 finishers.

The highest-volume traders will compete for:

Seamless Participation

To maintain the highest standards of security and compliance, participants are invited to:

Register & Authenticate: Secure your spot via the [Official Campaign Portal]. Verify: Complete the mandatory European compliance (KYC) and event registration. Execute: Engage in at least two Spot or Contract trades to activate reward eligibility.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Guided by its core values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast," Zoomex is also committed to the principles of fairness, integrity, and transparency, delivering a high-performance, low-barrier, and trustworthy trading experience.

Powered by a high-performance matching engine and transparent asset and order displays, Zoomex ensures consistent trade execution and fully traceable results. This approach reduces information asymmetry and allows users to clearly understand their asset status and every trading outcome. While prioritizing speed and efficiency, the platform continues to optimize product structure and overall user experience with robust risk management in place.

As an official partner of the Haas F1 Team, Zoomex brings the same focus on speed, precision, and reliable rule execution from the racetrack to trading. In addition, Zoomex has established a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His professionalism, discipline, and consistency further reinforce Zoomex's commitment to fair trading and long-term user trust.

In terms of security and compliance, Zoomex holds regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has successfully passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Operating within a compliant framework while offering flexible identity verification options and an open trading system, Zoomex is building a trading environment that is simpler, more transparent, more secure, and more accessible for users worldwide.

